SUBMARINE POWER CABLE MARKET IS THRIVING WORLDWIDE BY SIZE, REVENUE, EMERGING TRENDS AND TOP GROWING COMPANIES BY 2028 | PRYSMIAN, HENGTONG MARINE CABLE SYSTEM, NEXANS, FURUKAWA ELECTRIC, SUMITOMO ELECTRIC, ZTT

This detailed market study focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources, and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global submarine power cable market.

According to the report, global submarine power cable market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for inter-country & island connections, increasing demand for HVDC connections and increasing investments. Moreover, the growth in demand from the offshore oil & gas sector is predictable to boost the demand for submarine power cables during the forecast period as well.

What are submarine power cables?

Submarine power cables are electricity transmitting cables that are buried underwater, mostly seawater. In recent decades, the importance of submarine power cables has grown exponentially, mainly on account of the development in technology, enabling us to harness energy from the deep seas.

Submarine power cables are mostly used to transmit electricity at high voltages. Submarine power cables are made up of a concentric assembly of layers including optical fibers, conductors, protective layers, and insulation. Multi core power cables have optical fibers for data transmission and temperature measurement. The cables have a layer of lead to stop the intrusion of water into the cables. Most manufacturers are using lead or a lead alloy for this purpose. The cables are armored with non magnetic metals to avoid losses during transmission, mostly stainless steel copper or brass are used. Armoring also acts as a protective layer against corrosion. Most submarine power transmission systems use alternating current, as their voltages can easily be changed using a transformer.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increasing number of offshore wind farms

o Increasing demand for inter-country & island power connections

o Demand from offshore oil & gas operations

o High cost of installation and complexity in the repair of deepwater cables

o Regulatory, environmental, & complex authorization procedures leading to delays

o Technical challenges regarding implementation and installation

o Damages caused to cables by human interventionsRegional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

Detailed information for markets like North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World is provided by the global outlook for submarine power cable market. During the forecast period, North America and Western Europe are projected as main regions for shortwave infrared sector. As one of the developed regions, the energy & power sector is important for the operations of different industries in this area.

This is one of the key factors regulating submarine power cable market growth in those regions. Some of the major countries covered in this region include the USA, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Canada, etc.

During the forecast period Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing regions for the submarine power cable market. Some of the fastest-growing economies and increasing energy & power demand to cater for high population & industries are expected to drive demand in this area. During the forecast period, China and India are expected to record large demand. During the forecast period, the Middle East which includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar and others promises high market potential. In terms of market demand during the forecast period, the rest of the world including South America and Africa are developing regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for submarine power cable market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for global submarine power cable market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in industry.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies there have been several primary developments done by major companies like, Prysmian, Nexans, NKT, General Cable, Furukawa Electric, Sumitomo Electric, KEI Industries, LS Cable & System, ZTT, TFKable Group, Hydro Group, and Hengtong Marine Cable system…

