Subsea Monitoring Controls Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2020 – 2030

Subsea monitoring & controls system enable monitoring of permanent downhole gauges and control intelligent completion systems. Subsea monitoring & controls systems involves the detection and real-time monitoring of desired flow assurance parameters followed by implementation of proper action with difficult conditions are identified. Subsea monitoring & controls system uses to monitor wide range of physical quantities such as pressure, length and position, level and volume, inclination angle, motion, force and torque, density and flow, temperature, and others.

The rising growth in communication solutions and hubs for subsea operations in greenfield and brownfield projects has been evolving to drive the subsea monitoring and controls market. Pipeline and facilities systems are auto adaptive to the atmosphere so that real-time problem identification and corrective action can be implemented. Real-time subsea monitoring & controls system is integrated with fiber-optic sensors and new data acquisition systems in order to deliver real-time pipeline and riser monitoring on a variety of fields.

In subsea monitoring & controls, fiber-optic sensors are ideally suited for subsea applications owing to several reasons such has multiplexing capability, it is immune to electromagnetic interference (EMI), and it has a very less signal loss over long distances.

Subsea Monitoring & Controls Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing number of subsea drilling projects and the rising need to monitor oil and gas reserves for exploration and production activities in deep sea and the growing emphasis on the maintenance of subsea systems are the major factor which propelling the growth of subsea monitoring & controls market.

The growing need of detection and real-time monitoring of some desired parameters such as down-hole monitoring of reservoir conditions, fatigue monitoring of steel catenary risers, and flow and control monitoring at onshore/ topside facilities is driving the subsea monitoring & controls market.

Moreover, the advancement in the product such as introduction of real time subsea monitoring & controls involves the detection and real-time monitoring of desired flow assurance parameters, it allows for auto-adaptive measures to make sure trouble-free operation of the total pipeline system. Key manufacturers of subsea monitoring & controls are focusing on the development of upstream solution to the industry in these areas. For instance recent efforts combine technology providers to implement upstream field development and pipeline services for onshore and offshore application.

All this factors and developments are assisting the growth of subsea monitoring & controls market.

Subsea pipelines in certain face rising risk due to the typically harsher atmospheres, the difficulty of accessing deep water pipelines, which may act as a restrained for the subsea monitoring & controls market.

Subsea Monitoring & Controls Market: Segmentation

Globally, Subsea monitoring & controls market is segmented on the basis of type, application

Based on the product types, subsea monitoring & controls market can be segmented into,

Dredging monitoring

Pipe-laying and cable-laying Monitoring

Installation operation (Offshore)

Condition Monitoring

Environmental monitoring

Based on the system type, subsea monitoring & controls market can be segmented into,

Mooring monitoring system

Highwire monitoring system

Subsea Monitoring & Controls Market: Regional Outlook

Subsea monitoring & controls market is expected to lead by North America, owing to a large share of investment in developing offshore exploration techniques as well as recent discoveries of oil and gas reserves in U.S. have seen significant rise in offshore activities which is expected to raise the demand for the subsea monitoring & controls market.

In Europe, government taking initiatives and amending strict law and regulation to curb marine pollution, as marine life is in danger sue to oil spillage, hence the need of pipeline monitoring and controls is increasing, which creating more demand for the subsea monitoring & controls systems.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the significant growth in subsea monitoring & controls market, owing to growing oil and gas production as well as consumption, and increasing number of subsea monitoring & controls system providers in this region, driving its market. Middle East is the prominent region in terms of consumption of subsea monitoring & controls and expected to witness above average growth in this market.

Subsea Monitoring & Controls Market: Market participants

The key players involved in the manufacturing of subsea monitoring & controls are:

Seatools, FMC Technologies, Inc.,

Halliburton,

Aker Solutions,

OneSubsea,

Baker Hughes Company,

Kongsberg Gruppen, Proserv UK Ltd,

Oceaneering International, Inc.

