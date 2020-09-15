“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Sunglasses Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sunglasses market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sunglasses market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sunglasses market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sunglasses market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sunglasses report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sunglasses report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sunglasses market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sunglasses market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sunglasses market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sunglasses market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sunglasses market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sunglasses Market Research Report: Essilor International S.A., Safilo S.p.A., Kering, De Rigo S.p.A., Marcolin S.p.A., Prada, LVMH, Richemont, Essilor, Maui Jim Inc., Nike Inc., Adidas, KAENON, Carl Zeiss, Formosa Optical, Fielmann AG, Charmant, Outdo, Futis, Silhouette

The Sunglasses Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sunglasses market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sunglasses market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sunglasses market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sunglasses industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sunglasses market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sunglasses market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sunglasses market?

Table of Contents:

1 Sunglasses Market Overview

1.1 Sunglasses Product Overview

1.2 Sunglasses Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Glass Sunglasses

1.2.2 CR-39 Sunglasses

1.2.3 Polycarbonate Sunglasses

1.2.4 Polyurethane Sunglasses

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Sunglasses Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Sunglasses Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Sunglasses Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Sunglasses Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Sunglasses Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Sunglasses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Sunglasses Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Sunglasses Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Sunglasses Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Sunglasses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Sunglasses Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Sunglasses Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sunglasses Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Sunglasses Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sunglasses Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Sunglasses Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Sunglasses Industry

1.5.1.1 Sunglasses Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Sunglasses Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Sunglasses Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Sunglasses Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sunglasses Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sunglasses Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Sunglasses Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sunglasses Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sunglasses Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sunglasses Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sunglasses Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sunglasses as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sunglasses Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sunglasses Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Sunglasses Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Sunglasses Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sunglasses Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Sunglasses Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sunglasses Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sunglasses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Sunglasses Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Sunglasses Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Sunglasses Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Sunglasses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Sunglasses Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Sunglasses Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Sunglasses Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Sunglasses Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Sunglasses Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Sunglasses Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Sunglasses Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Sunglasses Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Sunglasses Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Sunglasses Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Sunglasses by Application

4.1 Sunglasses Segment by Application

4.1.1 Young Adults

4.1.2 Adults

4.1.3 Mature Adults

4.1.4 Seniors

4.2 Global Sunglasses Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Sunglasses Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Sunglasses Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Sunglasses Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Sunglasses by Application

4.5.2 Europe Sunglasses by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Sunglasses by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Sunglasses by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Sunglasses by Application 5 North America Sunglasses Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Sunglasses Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sunglasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Sunglasses Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Sunglasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Sunglasses Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Sunglasses Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sunglasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Sunglasses Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Sunglasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Sunglasses Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sunglasses Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sunglasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sunglasses Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sunglasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Sunglasses Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Sunglasses Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Sunglasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Sunglasses Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Sunglasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Sunglasses Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sunglasses Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sunglasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sunglasses Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sunglasses Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Sunglasses Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sunglasses Business

10.1 Essilor International S.A.

10.1.1 Essilor International S.A. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Essilor International S.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Essilor International S.A. Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Essilor International S.A. Sunglasses Products Offered

10.1.5 Essilor International S.A. Recent Development

10.2 Safilo S.p.A.

10.2.1 Safilo S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.2.2 Safilo S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Safilo S.p.A. Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Essilor International S.A. Sunglasses Products Offered

10.2.5 Safilo S.p.A. Recent Development

10.3 Kering

10.3.1 Kering Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kering Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Kering Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Kering Sunglasses Products Offered

10.3.5 Kering Recent Development

10.4 De Rigo S.p.A.

10.4.1 De Rigo S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.4.2 De Rigo S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 De Rigo S.p.A. Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 De Rigo S.p.A. Sunglasses Products Offered

10.4.5 De Rigo S.p.A. Recent Development

10.5 Marcolin S.p.A.

10.5.1 Marcolin S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Marcolin S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Marcolin S.p.A. Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Marcolin S.p.A. Sunglasses Products Offered

10.5.5 Marcolin S.p.A. Recent Development

10.6 Prada

10.6.1 Prada Corporation Information

10.6.2 Prada Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Prada Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Prada Sunglasses Products Offered

10.6.5 Prada Recent Development

10.7 LVMH

10.7.1 LVMH Corporation Information

10.7.2 LVMH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 LVMH Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 LVMH Sunglasses Products Offered

10.7.5 LVMH Recent Development

10.8 Richemont

10.8.1 Richemont Corporation Information

10.8.2 Richemont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Richemont Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Richemont Sunglasses Products Offered

10.8.5 Richemont Recent Development

10.9 Essilor

10.9.1 Essilor Corporation Information

10.9.2 Essilor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Essilor Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Essilor Sunglasses Products Offered

10.9.5 Essilor Recent Development

10.10 Maui Jim Inc.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Sunglasses Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Maui Jim Inc. Sunglasses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Maui Jim Inc. Recent Development

10.11 Nike Inc.

10.11.1 Nike Inc. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nike Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Nike Inc. Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Nike Inc. Sunglasses Products Offered

10.11.5 Nike Inc. Recent Development

10.12 Adidas

10.12.1 Adidas Corporation Information

10.12.2 Adidas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Adidas Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Adidas Sunglasses Products Offered

10.12.5 Adidas Recent Development

10.13 KAENON

10.13.1 KAENON Corporation Information

10.13.2 KAENON Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 KAENON Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 KAENON Sunglasses Products Offered

10.13.5 KAENON Recent Development

10.14 Carl Zeiss

10.14.1 Carl Zeiss Corporation Information

10.14.2 Carl Zeiss Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Carl Zeiss Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Carl Zeiss Sunglasses Products Offered

10.14.5 Carl Zeiss Recent Development

10.15 Formosa Optical

10.15.1 Formosa Optical Corporation Information

10.15.2 Formosa Optical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Formosa Optical Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Formosa Optical Sunglasses Products Offered

10.15.5 Formosa Optical Recent Development

10.16 Fielmann AG

10.16.1 Fielmann AG Corporation Information

10.16.2 Fielmann AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Fielmann AG Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Fielmann AG Sunglasses Products Offered

10.16.5 Fielmann AG Recent Development

10.17 Charmant

10.17.1 Charmant Corporation Information

10.17.2 Charmant Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Charmant Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Charmant Sunglasses Products Offered

10.17.5 Charmant Recent Development

10.18 Outdo

10.18.1 Outdo Corporation Information

10.18.2 Outdo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Outdo Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Outdo Sunglasses Products Offered

10.18.5 Outdo Recent Development

10.19 Futis

10.19.1 Futis Corporation Information

10.19.2 Futis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Futis Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Futis Sunglasses Products Offered

10.19.5 Futis Recent Development

10.20 Silhouette

10.20.1 Silhouette Corporation Information

10.20.2 Silhouette Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Silhouette Sunglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Silhouette Sunglasses Products Offered

10.20.5 Silhouette Recent Development 11 Sunglasses Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sunglasses Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sunglasses Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

