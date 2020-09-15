Surging Investments Towards Innovation to Spur the Growth of the Joint Braces Market 2015 – 2021

“

The “Joint Braces Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Joint Braces market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Joint Braces market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Key players in the joint braces market are expected to implement predatory growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, long term contracts with orthopedic hospitals and institutions to sustain in the market and expand their market share.

Geographically, global joint braces market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) market. Presently, North America is a market leader in global joint braces market and is closely followed by Europe. Factors driving the growth of joint braces market in the North America are developed sports infrastructure boosting more people to enter into sports field, higher healthcare spending and presence of geriatric population. Asia-Pacific joint braces market is a lucrative market. Factors expected to escalate the growth of joint braces market in the Asia-Pacific region are rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure on the rapidly increasing medical tourism industry in this region mainly in countries, India and China. India and China accounts for largest population pool globally, and thus on the basis of large pool of geriatric population demand for joint braces in India and China is expected to increase drastically and thereby driving the Asia-Pacific joint braces market towards growth. Apart from India and China, Japan will play important role in joint braces market on the grounds of initiative taken by Japanese government to improve healthcare facility in the country. Some of the key players contributing to the global joint braces market are Arthrex, Inc., Biomet, Inc., BREG, Inc., DePuy Mitek, Inc. and DJO Global, Inc.

