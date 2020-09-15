The impact of the coronavirus on the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Outlook 2020-2026: Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

This Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market report includes worldwide topmost prime manufactures like ( Murata, Samsung Electro, TDK Corp, Kyocera (AVX), Taiyo Yuden, Yageo, Walsin, Kemet, Samwha, Vishay, JDI, Darfon, Holy Stone, Fenghua, EYANG, Three-Circle, NIC Components, Nippon Chemi-Con, MARUWA, Torch ) in terms of company basic information, Product Category, Sales (Volume), Revenue (Million USD), Price, Gross Margin (%), Price, Cost, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market report provide the COVID19 Outbreak Impact analysis of key factors influencing the growth of the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market Size ( Production, Value and Consumption ). In the end, the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) industry report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Scope of Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market: Multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, or MLCCs, are important building blocks in today’s modern electronics and make up approximately 30% of the total components in a typical hybrid circuit module. Multilayer capacitors consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers. There are SMD/SMT multilayer ceramic capacitor and leaded (radial/axial) multilayer ceramic capacitor. SMD/SMT multilayer ceramic capacitor is the mainly product in the world at present, represented about 93% of the global production market. The MLCC can be classified by dielectrics: X7R, X5R, C0G, Y5V, etc. X7R MLCC took about 1/3 of the total MLCC market and X5R took up about 1/4, while Y5V is replaced by the X7R and X5R gradually. Multilayer ceramic capacitor can be used in Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Defense, etc. The Consumer Electronics is the main use of the Multilayer ceramic capacitor with the share of about 70% in the world. Consumption of MLCC for a Laptop is about 400-800 pcs, for Smartphone is 200-400 pcs and for LED/LCD TV is about 500-800 pcs.China, Taiwan, Japan and Korea are now the key producers of Multilayer ceramic capacitor in the world. China and Japan are the two largest consumption countries of Multilayer ceramic capacitor products in the world in the past few years while the Chinese market share increased to about 35% in 2016 from 30% in 2012, China and Japan will keep the leading position in the next few years. Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam and Mexico took up about 1/4 the world in 2016. The Murata, Samsung Electro, TDK Corp, Taiyo Yuden are most leading companies to produce high capacity (1uF-100uF) products, and Murata, Kyocera, Yageo, Walsin, Fenghua, EYANG is leaders of low capacity (<1uF) MLCC. Kyocera(AVX), TDK Corp, Murata, Vishay, Kemet are the key players for special MLCC products. By the way, high capacity MLCC took up about 55% of the total market and Low capacity MLCC took up about 37% in 2016.The Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market was valued at 8330 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 10800 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC).

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⟴ Consumer Electronics

⟴ Automotive

⟴ Industrial Machinery

⟴ Defence

⟴ Others

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⟴ X7R

⟴ X5R

⟴ C0G (NP0)

⟴ Y5V

⟴ Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

