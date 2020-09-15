Thermal Imaging Cameras Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions by 2027 | Leonardo SpA, Leonardo, Seek Thermal, Sofradir

Sameer Joshi

The thermal image cameras are the technology of improving clarity and visibility of objects in the dark by recognizing an object or a picture using infrared light is designated as thermal imaging. Thermal imaging camera enhancement has led to the development of microbolometers, which is predictable to provide numerous growth opportunities over the forecast period. The increasing demand for thermal imaging cameras in the automotive and military sector is expected to boost the thermal imaging market over the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Axis Communications

2. BAE Systems

3. FLIR Systems

4. Fortive Corporation

5. L3 Technologies

6. Leonardo SpA

7. Leonardo

8. Seek Thermal

9. Sofradir

10. United Technologies

What is the Dynamics of Thermal Imaging Cameras Market?

A regular reduction in the cost of thermal imaging cameras has been driving the market. Moreover, the installation of thermal imaging cameras in devices, including smartphones, and CCTV camera among others would also donate to the development of the industry growth. However, a low adoption rate and lack of awareness in specific segments act as a major interruption in the growth of this industry. Thermal imaging cameras capability of recognizing temperature differences, the application of thermal imaging camera in a range of sectors such as automotive, aerospace, military, and other would develop countless opportunities.

What is the SCOPE of Thermal Imaging Cameras Market?

The “Thermal Imaging Cameras Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the thermal imaging cameras market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of thermal imaging cameras market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end-user. The global thermal imaging cameras market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading thermal imaging cameras market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the thermal image cameras market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global thermal imaging cameras market is segmented on the basis of product, application, End-User. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as handheld camera, fixed/mounted core, scope and vision goggles. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as detection and measurement, monitoring and inspection, personal vision system, search and rescue, security and surveillance, others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as automobile, commercial, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, industrial, residential, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Thermal Imaging Cameras Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global thermal imaging cameras market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The thermal imaging cameras market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

