Transrectal Ultrasound Market Supply-Demand, Size, Share, Growth, Price, Market Development Trend and End User Analysis, Outlook 2018-2025

Report on “Transrectal Ultrasound Market” 2018 offers in-depth analysis on industry size, share, drivers, restraints, and so on. Moreover, this report includes the qualitative study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures etc. for the forecast period of 2025. The worldwide Transrectal Ultrasound advertise is fragmented based on type, application, and geology.
Transrectal Ultrasound Market size is valued at 204.8 Mn USD and will increase to 291.2 Mn USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 4.5 % during forecast period.
Global Transrectal Ultrasound market research report provides in -depth overview of an industry, including classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Transrectal Ultrasound market evaluation is provided for global markets, including development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and key regions development standing. Moreover, this report also helps you to understand factors driving or inhibiting the market growth along with each sub market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
TOP PLAYERS Listed in The Transrectal Ultrasound Market Report Are:
- GE Healthcare
- BK Medical Holding Company, Inc.
- KOELIS
- Exact Imaging
- The Prometheus Group
- TELEMED
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Other players
Major Classifications of Transrectal Ultrasound Market By Type:
- Cart/Trolley Based
- Portable
By Application Transrectal Ultrasound Market Segmented in to:
- Diagnostic
- Prostate Cancer
- Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
- Others
- Image-guided Treatment
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Hospitals
- Others
- Systems
- Transducers
- What is the Transrectal Ultrasound market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segment?
- What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
- Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
- What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?
- What are the key technologies and market trends shaping the market?
- What are the key opportunities in the market?
- What are the key companies operating in the Transrectal Ultrasound market?
- Which company accounted for the highest market growth?
By Application:
By End User:
By Product:
The report Primarily studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Transrectal Ultrasound market, as well as investment opportunities, market dynamics (such as driving factors, restraining factors), and industry news (like mergers, acquisitions, and investments). Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Transrectal Ultrasound market. Transrectal Ultrasound market forecast For the period of 2020-2026, this study provides the Transrectal Ultrasound sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.
Transrectal Ultrasound Market report includes estimations of the market size in terms of value (USD million). Both, top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the size of the Transrectal Ultrasound market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources.
Key Questions Answered in this Transrectal Ultrasound Market Report:
MAJOR POINTS FROM TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1.Introduction
1.1. ResearchScope
1.2. MarketSegmentation
1.3. ResearchMethodology
1.4. Definitionsand Assumptions
2.Executive Summary
3.Market Dynamics
3.1. MarketDrivers
3.2. MarketRestraints
3.3. MarketOpportunities
4.Key Insights
4.1 Market Size& Forecast (in Volume) – By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific,Latin America and Middle East & Africa), 2014-2025
4.2 DiseasePrevalence – Prostate Cancer and BPH, 2017 – For Key Countries
4.3 RecentIndustry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions
4.4 KeyDifferentiating Strategies of Top Players Operating in the Market
4.5 TechnologicalDevelopments in TRUS Market
4.6 DistributorAnalysis – Major Companies
5.Global Transrectal Ultrasound Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025
5.1. Key Findings/ Summary
5.2. MarketAnalysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
5.2.1Systems
5.2.2Transducers
5.3. MarketAnalysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
5.3.1Trolley/Cart Based
5.3.2Portable
5.4 MarketAnalysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
5.4.1Diagnostic
5.4.1.1Prostate Cancer
5.4.1.2Benign Prostate Hyperplasia
5.4.1.3Others
5.4.2Image-guided Treatment
5.5. MarketAnalysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
5.5.1Hospitals/ Ambulatory Surgery Centers
5.5.2Diagnostic Laboratories
5.5.3Others
5.6. MarketAnalysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
5.6.1North America
5.6.2Europe
5.6.3Asia Pacific
5.6.4 LatinAmerica
5.6.5Middle East & Africa
6.North America Transrectal UltrasoundMarket Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025
6.1. Key Findings/ Summary
6.2. MarketAnalysis – By Product
6.2.1Systems
6.2.2Transducers
6.3. MarketAnalysis – By Type
6.3.1Trolley/Cart Based
6.3.2Portable
6.4. MarketAnalysis – By Application
6.4.1Diagnostic
6.4.1.1Prostate Cancer
6.4.1.2Benign Prostate Hyperplasia
6.4.1.3Others
6.4.2Image-guided Treatment
6.5. MarketAnalysis – By End User
6.5.1Hospitals/ Ambulatory Surgery Centers
6.5.2Diagnostic Laboratories
6.5.3Others
6.6. MarketAnalysis – By Country
6.6.1U.S.
6.6.2Canada
7.Europe Transrectal Ultrasound MarketAnalysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025
7.1. Key Findings/ Summary
7.2. MarketAnalysis – By Product
7.2.1Systems
7.2.2Transducers
7.3. MarketAnalysis – By Type
7.3.1Trolley/Cart Based
7.3.2Portable
7.4. MarketAnalysis – By Application
7.4.1Diagnostic
7.4.1.1Prostate Cancer
7.4.1.2Benign Prostate Hyperplasia
7.4.1.3 Others
7.4.2Image-guided Treatment
7.5. MarketAnalysis – By End User
7.5.1Hospitals/ Ambulatory Surgery Centers
7.5.2Diagnostic Laboratories
7.5.3Others
7.6. MarketAnalysis – By Country/ Sub-Region
7.6.1Germany
7.6.2U.K.
7.6.3France
7.6.4Italy
7.6.5Spain
7.6.6Scandinavia
7.6.7Rest of Europe
8.Asia Pacific Transrectal UltrasoundMarket Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025
8.1. Key Findings/ Summary
8.2. MarketAnalysis – By Product
8.2.1Systems
8.2.2Transducers
8.3. MarketAnalysis – By Type
8.3.1Trolley/Cart Based
8.3.2 Portable
8.4. MarketAnalysis – By Application
8.4.1Diagnostic
8.4.1.1Prostate Cancer
8.4.1.2Benign Prostate Hyperplasia
8.4.1.3Others
8.4.2Image-guided Treatment
8.5. MarketAnalysis – By End User
8.5.1Hospitals/ Ambulatory Surgery Centers
8.5.2Diagnostic Laboratories
8.5.3Others
8.6. MarketAnalysis – By Country/ Sub-Region
8.6.1China
8.6.2India
8.6.3Japan
8.6.4Australia
8.6.5South East Asia
8.6.6Rest of Asia Pacific
9.Latin America Transrectal Ultrasound Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast,2014-2025
9.1. Key Findings/ Summary
9.2. MarketAnalysis – By Product
9.2.1Systems
9.2.2Transducers
9.3. MarketAnalysis – By Type
9.3.1Trolley/Cart Based
9.3.2Portable
9.4. MarketAnalysis – By Application
9.4.1Diagnostic
9.4.1.1Prostate Cancer
9.4.1.2Benign Prostate Hyperplasia
9.4.1.3Others
9.4.2Image-guided Treatment
9.5. MarketAnalysis – By End User
9.5.1Hospitals/ Ambulatory Surgery Centers
9.5.2Diagnostic Laboratories
9.5.3Others
9.6. MarketAnalysis – By Country/ Sub-Region
9.6.1Mexico
9.6.2Brazil
9.6.3Rest of Latin America
10.Middle East & Africa TransrectalUltrasound Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025
10.1. Key Findings/ Summary
10.2. MarketAnalysis – By Product
10.2.1Systems
10.2.2Transducers
10.3. MarketAnalysis – By Type
10.3.1Trolley/Cart Based
10.3.2Portable
10.4. MarketAnalysis – By Application
10.4.1Diagnostic
10.4.1.1Prostate Cancer
10.4.1.2Benign Prostate Hyperplasia
10.4.1.3Others
10.4.2Image-guided Treatment
10.5. MarketAnalysis – By End User
10.5.1Hospitals/ Ambulatory Surgery Centers
10.5.2Diagnostic Laboratories
10.5.3Others
10.6. MarketAnalysis – By Country/ Sub-Region
10.6.1South Africa
10.6.2GCC
10.6.3Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.Competitive Analysis
11.1. Key IndustryDevelopments
11.2. GlobalMarket Share Analysis (2017)
11.3. CompetitionDashboard
11.4. CompanyProfiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recentdevelopments, strategies, financials (based on availability))
11.4.1GE Healthcare
11.4.2BK Medical Holding Company, Inc.
11.4.3Esaote SpA
11.4.4KOELIS
11.4.5Exact Imaging
11.4.6The Prometheus Group
11.4.7 TELEMED
11.4.8.Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
