According to the report, the UAV market is estimated to register substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from various applications during the forecast period. Also, this market has witnessed the number of key developments by major companies operating in the market including new product development, partnerships, contracts, and so on.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) is used as aircraft systems without a human pilot onboard and are also referred to as drones. They are often hired in manned aircraft tasks that are hazardous. Growing UAV apps for multiple business reasons, such as remote sensing, photography and videography, petroleum, gas and mineral exploration, disaster relief, recreational uses, and other purposes, drive market growth.

Government initiatives to promote the use of drones for well-being are anticipated to stimulate R&D projects in this industry.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Growing use of UAVs in the fight against terrorism

o Increased Emerging Economy Defense Budgets

o Enhanced use of UAVs for remote sensing in the air

o A lack of proper management of air traffic for UAVs

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For unmanned aerial vehicles market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the unmanned aerial vehicles market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost aerospace &defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada has been global exporters of aerospace &defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in unmanned aerial vehicles market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growing unmanned aerial vehicles market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research. During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for unmanned aerial vehicles market in the aerospace and defense sector.Significant growth is anticipated in the military and commercial segments. Increasing defense budgets and increasing tensions between Asia-Pacific and Middle East nations are anticipated to drive market growth for UAVs in the military sector, as the use of UAVs decreases the risk of loss of human life.

It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.

Companies Covered: AeroVironment, Inc., Airbus S.A.S, BAE Systems, CybAero AB, Elbit Systems Ltd, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Parrot Drones S.A.S, Saab Group, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Textron, Thales Group, and The Boeing Company

Market Segmentation:

By UVA Type:

o UAV Type

o TUAV

o VTOL

o MALE

o HALE

o Others

By Application:

o Military

o Civil

o Commercial

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By UVA Type

o By Application

Western Europe:

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Western Europe)

o By UVA Type

o By Application

Eastern Europe:

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By UVA Type

o By Application

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By UVA Type

o By Application

Middle East:

o By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

o By UVA Type

o By Application

Rest of the World

o By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

o By UVA Type

o By Application

