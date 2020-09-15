Video Analytics Market Key Manufactures, Production Overview, Size, Demand and Shortage, Trends, Growth, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2026

Worldwide “Video Analytics Market” 2019-2026 market report includes industry peer’s, types, applications, regions analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players. Video Analytics Market report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the buyer know about the competitors better.

The global Video Analytics market was anticipated to rise from 2,488.5 Mn USD in 2019 to 11,965.6 Mn USD by 2026, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.67% during 2019–2026.

Global Video Analytics market research report provides in -depth overview of an industry, including classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Video Analytics market evaluation is provided for global markets, including development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and key regions development standing. Moreover, this report also helps you to understand factors driving or inhibiting the market growth along with each sub market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

TOP PLAYERS Listed in The Video Analytics Market Report Are:

Avigilon

Axis Communications

Cisco Systems

IBM

Honeywell

Agent VI

Allgovision

Aventura

Genetec

Intellivision

Gorilla Technology

Kiwisecurity

Intelligent Security Systems

Viseum

Qognify

Major Classifications of Video Analytics Market By Type:

By Component: Solutions

Services

Professional

Consulting

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance

Managed

By Application Video Analytics Market Segmented in to:

By Application: Crowd Management

Facial Recognition

Intrusion Detection

License Plate Recognition

Motion Detection

By End-user:

BFSI

City Surveillance

Critical Infrastructure

Education

Government

Retail