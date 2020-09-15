The global PC accessories market has been segmented by electronic accessories into keyboard, suppressors, mouse, gaming controllers (such as joystick), web cameras, uninterrupted power supply (UPS), universal serial bus (USB) and others, all of which are anticipated to drive the growth of global PC accessories market due to the rising number of internet users and growing sales of laptops and notebook across the globe. Factors such as increasing mobile computing systems with additional features such as mobility and light weight are estimated to drive the demand for personal computer accessories over the forecast period which will further boost the growth of global PC accessories market by the end of 2021.

The global market of PC accessories is estimated to reach a significant market valuation in terms of revenue by expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 7.60% over the forecast period owing to rising technical advancements and innovation in both electronic and non-electronic accessories segment in overall PC accessories market.

Geographically, North America represented the largest market in the overall PC accessories market and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the large number of online gamers and popularity of e-sports in this region. Further, the rise in disposable income of consumers is anticipated to propel the growth of PC accessories market in Asia Pacific region.

Growing Demand for Enhanced Accessories of Computer

Enhancement and advances in technical development of computer accessories to make it a worthwhile experience among consumers is expected to benefit the expansion of PC accessories market around the globe. Further, the spiked sales of laptop and growing rate of internet services are some of the factors that has offered numerous gaming options among consumers which is believed to supplement the growth of PC accessories market around the globe.

However, availability of low cost and low quality products from China is likely to inhibit the growth of the global PC Accessories Market in the near future.

The report titled “Global PC Accessories Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021” delivers detailed overview of the global PC accessories market in terms of market segmentation by non-electronic accessories, by electronic accessories and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global PC accessories market which includes company profiling of HP, Canon, Seagate, Logitech, Toshiba, Western Digital, Seiko Epson, Lexmark, Microsoft, Samsung, Apple, Dell, UNIHA and IBM. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global PC accessories market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

