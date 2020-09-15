Zinc Lactate Market Set to Surpass US$XX Million by the end of 2017 – 2025

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Zinc Lactate market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Zinc Lactate market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

key players in the premium infant formula market are Mead Johnson, Nestlé and Abbott Laboratories, whose premium products include Enfamil PREMIUM Infant, NAN Starter Infant Formula, and Similac Advance Infant Formula, respectively.

Focusing on growth in Specialty food Ingredients can benefit from to reduce sugar and calories, and add fiber, in consumer products. These ingredients bring a high demand for the generation's rising health centric demand.

In the same broad terms, more than half the human population is deficient in iron, approx. 50% is deficient in Zn, 25% in iodine and 20% in selenium. Only Zn is directly linked in the food chain such that deficiency is extensive in both humans and their food crops. Zinc deficiency is therefore given the highest priority. Therefore, adding zinc in the soil for aiding in improving health of the people is expected to aid in growth of the market for zinc lactate.

Zinc Lactate Market Segmentation:

Apart from its application as an ingredient in supplements, it is now being added to function food and beverages. Potassium gluconate is widely used as ingredient in multiple industries and this wide use is attributed to demand for alternative ingredients in different industries.

Based on its application, zinc lactate market is segmented as, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, agrochemical and others end uses. Food and beverages is further sub segmented as dairy products, beverages, functional food, and other uses in food and beverage segments.

Zinc Lactate Market Regional Outlook:

Based on the geographies, the global zinc lactate market is segmented into seven regions globally such as Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Zinc Lactate is used globally as an active ingredient in supplements, these supplements are highly consumed in regions of North America, and Asia Pacific. Other applications of zinc lactate such as in personal-care and agrochemicals has created a vast modest through-out the globe.

Zinc Lactate Market Key Players:

Some of the global market players present in zinc lactate market include; Corbion N.V., American Elements, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Dr. Paul Lohmann Gmbh KG, Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., ISALTIS, Magnesia Gmbh, Jost Chemical Co., PENTA MANUFACTURING CO. LLC, Lehmann&Voss&Co, PMP Fermentation Products, Inc., K+S Aktiengesellschaft, among others.

