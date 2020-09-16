Technology Advancing at a Rapid Pace to Drive the Tinea Capitis Treatment Market

Tinea Capitis or scalp ringworm is commonly a fungal or dermatophyte infection of scalp that primarily occurs in small children and offers symptoms with pruritic, scaling areas of hair loss including single and multiple scaly patches with alopecia, prevalent scaling with fine hair loss. Tinea capitis is a common disorder that usually develops in prepubertal children and has higher prevalence in male children in comparison with female children. This exogenous infection is majorly caused by two dermatophytes – Microsporum spp. and Trichophyton spp. Of these two causing agents, Microsporum canis is the most common infection causing agent in Europe, especially in the countries bordering Mediterranean.

However, Trichophyton tonsurans, being an anthropophilic dermatophyte, is highly prevalent in the UK comprising of 50-90% of cases. Also, Microsporum canis is mainly observed in non-urban communities and is predominantly acquired from animals including puppies and kittens. It is most commonly indicated in children belonging from other ethnic backgrounds as ethnicity, social as well as cultural factors are registered to play an important role in the spread of T. tonsurans infection apparently in black communities in USA, Europe and South America. Some of the risk factors associated with spread of anthropophilic infection includes age (particularly pre-pubescent children), overcrowding households and schools, ethnicity, hairdressing salons, using shared combs and others. The mild cases of Tinea capitis are very difficult to detect. Thus, a clinical diagnosis along with wide array of clinical presentations has to be performed to detect this infection. Some of the major symptoms associated with this infection are infection in hair and scalp skin, inflammation and hair loss in prepubertal children. Despite of the major signs such as scaling and hair loss, pustule formation and acute inflammation with erythema are also among the major symptoms.

Treatment of Tinea capitis can be done via primary care. However, it is not mandatory to refer children to the dermatologist. If the presence of a kerion or distinctive symptoms of scaling, alopecia and lymphadenopathy is confirmed in the laboratory diagnostic procedures, it is recommended to start the treatment immediately. The rising need to diagnose scalp infection is projected to propel Tinea capitis treatment market growth over the coming years. Treatment type for Tinea capitis in Tinea capitis treatment market can be further classified into two different types which includes oral antifungal therapy and topical treatment. This classification of treatment type in Tinea capitis treatment market is done on the basis of duration of the treatment, age of the children and respective dosage. On the basis of treatment type, oral antifungal therapy includes drugs such as Itraconazole, Griseofulvin, Terbinafine, Fluconazole and Ketoconazole. However, topical treatment includes antifungal shampoos such as Selenium Sulfide Shampoo, Zinc Pyrithione Shampoo, Povidoneiodide Shampoo, Ketoconazole Shampoo and antifungal creams such as Miconazole, Clotrimazole, Econazole and Ciclopirox Olamine. Thus, both the treatment types register variant shares in Tinea capitis treatment market. In oral antifungal therapy types, Griseofulvin registers the highest revenue generation in Tinea capitis treatment market followed by Itraconazole.

The rising prevalence of scalp infections in large population received from animals such as cats, dogs and cattle is fuelling the growth of Tinea capitis treatment market. Out of the topical treatments mentioned above, antifungal creams holds the largest share in Tinea capitis treatment market. In United States, the prevalence of Tinea capitis ranges from 3%-13%, that is expected to drive the demand for antifungal therapy in Tinea capitis treatment market. However, incidence for Tinea capitis is lowest in Spain and Palestine (<1%) and is highest in Ethiopia (~50%).

Rising prevalence of fungal infections, increasing healthcare investments in the emerging economies, growing awareness about availability of treatment and rise in research funding is anticipated to be the primary factor fueling the growth of Tinea capitis treatment market. Increasing public-private partnerships in order to facilitate novel developments for innovative and effective treatment of Tinea capitis, rising preference for oral antifungals by podiatrists and dermatologists, growing focus on developing distribution channels are some other factors which further drive the revenue generation in Tinea capitis treatment market. Moreover, advancement in technology and enhanced treatment therapies are also responsible towards driving the Tinea capitis treatment market during the forecast period. However, high costs associated with drugs and topical therapies and lack of diagnostic tools for initiating treatment at right time is restraining the current Tinea capitis treatment market growth.

The global Tinea capitis treatment market is segmented on basis of treatment type, distribution channel and geographic region:

Segmentation by Treatment Type Oral Antifungal Therapy Itraconazole Griseofulvin Terbinafine Fluconazole Ketoconazole Topical Treatment Antifungal Shampoo Selenium Sulfide Shampoo Zinc Pyrithione Shampoo Povidoneiodide Shampoo Ketoconazole Shampoo Antifungal Cream Miconazole Clotrimazole Econazole Ciclopirox Olamine Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies E-Commerce Drug Stores Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



On the basis of type of treatment, oral antifungal therapy is the most common treatment method used to treat scalp infection. Also, owing to the promising success rates associated with Griseofulvin treatment, oral antifungal therapy segment is further anticipated to dominate the Tinea capitis treatment market during the forecast period. On the basis of distribution channel, retail pharmacies are expected to generate highest revenues in global Tinea capitis treatment market.

Based on geography, global Tinea capitis treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America registered for the largest shares in global Tinea capitis treatment market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America region is anticipated to continue the same trend on account of the rise in number of children suffering from scalp infections in the U.S.

Some of the key players involved in global Tinea capitis treatment market are Glaxo SmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Inga Pharmaceuticals, Arbro Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Medis Lab (Pragati Biocare Pvt Ltd), Actiza Pharmaceutical Private Limited, Aurobindo Pharma and others.

