Forklift Trucks Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019-2025

The Forklift Trucks market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing. Further, the study provides information about the local distributors with which the market players could create collaborations in a bid to sustain production footprint.

Segment by Type, the Forklift Trucks market is segmented into

Class 1

Class 2

Class 3

Class 4/5

In 2018, Class 4/5 forklift trucks accounted for a major share of 39% the global forklift trucks market.

Segment by Application, the Forklift Trucks market is segmented into

Factories

Warehouses

Distribution Centers

Others

The warehouses hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 37% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Forklift Trucks market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Forklift Trucks market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Forklift Trucks Market Share Analysis

Forklift Trucks market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Forklift Trucks by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Forklift Trucks business, the date to enter into the Forklift Trucks market, Forklift Trucks product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Toyota

Kion

Jungheinrich

Mitsubishi Logisnext

Crown Equipment

Hyster-Yale

Anhui Heli

Hangcha

Clark Material Handling

Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle

Komatsu

Lonking

Hyundai Heavy Industries

EP Equipment

Manitou

Paletrans Equipment

Combilift

Hubtex Maschinenbau

