Waterproofing Chemical Market Forecast Report on Waterproofing Chemical Market 2019-2025

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Waterproofing Chemical market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

The regional analysis section touches upon the market scenario in the various geographies worldwide and the factors that are projected to influence the market dynamics in each region. The impact of the economic and political policies of different countries in each region is discussed in the report in detail.

The report bifurcates the Waterproofing Chemical market on the basis of end-use and tracks the Y-o-Y growth of each end use segment.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Waterproofing Chemical market is segmented into

Bitumen

Elastomers

Polyvinyl Chloride

TPO

EPDM

Segment by Application

Roofing & Walls

Floors & Basements

Waste & Water Management

Tunnel Liners

Others

Global Waterproofing Chemical Market: Regional Analysis

The Waterproofing Chemical market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Waterproofing Chemical market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Waterproofing Chemical Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Waterproofing Chemical market include:

Basf SE

Carlisle Companies

Conpro Chemicals Private Limited

Drizoro S.A.U.

Fosroc International Limited

Johns Manville Corporation

Mapei S.P.A

Pidilite Industries Limited

Sika Ag

Soprema Group

DowDuPont

Wacker Chemie AG



