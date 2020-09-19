Dallas Stars vs Tampa Bay Lightning Live Stream Reddit Free | Watch Stanley Cup Finals 2020 NHL News

The Stanley Cup is finally here!Game 1 of NHL’s championship event between Dallas Stars vs Tampa Bay Lightning Live Stream Reddit Free How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals 2020 NHL NewsSaturday (Sept. 19, 2020) at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NBC will broadcast Game 1, but if you don’t have cable you can watch it on fuboTV, which is currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

The Stars advanced by beating the Vegas Golden Knights in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals, 4-1. Meanwhile, the Lightning players punched their tickets to the Stanley Cup by holding off the New York Islanders, 4-2.

The Stars won both regular-season meetings over Tampa Bay in overtime.

Postseason stats

Lightning

Goals: 61

Goals against: 43

Expected goals/60: 2.63

Expected goals/60: 2.3

CF: 55.59%

PP: 17.9%PK: 83.6%

Stars

Goals: 61

Goals against: 63

Expected goals/60: 2.61

Expected goals/60: 3.01

CF: 47.96%

PP: 27.3%PK: 83.3%

For the second time in the past six seasons, the Tampa Bay Lightning will represent the Eastern Conference in the Stanley Cup Finals.

On Thursday, Tampa Bay survived another close battle against the New York Islanders, winning 2-1 on a goal 13:18 in overtime by Anthony Cirelli to send the Lightning back to the finals in search of their second Stanley Cup trophy.

Of course, their opposition has been waiting now for a few days for this moment. The Dallas Stars defeated the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Monday in overtime to win the best-of-seven series in just five games.

While the Lightning have reached the final rounds of the playoffs recently, it’s been a little bit longer for the Dallas Stars. They last reached the finals in the 1999-2000 season, the second straight year they made it to the finals after having won their only Stanley Cup the year before.

These two teams met only twice during the regular season and Dallas won both contests. The first win came back on Dec. 19 with the Stars winning 4-3 in overtime. The second came on Jan. 27, with Dallas again outlasting Tampa Bay in overtime, this time by a final score of 3-2.

You can watch NHL matches even if you don’t have cable by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV (free trial), Sling TV (free trial) or Hulu Live TV (free trial).

What: NHL

Who: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars

When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

TV: NBC