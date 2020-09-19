Functional Flour Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization by 2017- 2025

COVID-19 Analysis on the Global Functional Flour Market

A recent market research report on the Functional Flour market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Functional Flour market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Functional Flour market is evenly slated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2030. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Functional Flour market in the upcoming years. Further, a detailed analysis of the business continuity strategies of leading market participants is enclosed in the presented report.

Segmentation of the Functional Flour Market

The presented report dissects the Functional Flour market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment. Further, projections are made taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the each market segment.

The various segments of the Functional Flour market analyzed in the report include:

key players operating in the functional flour market, including Cargill Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, SunOpta, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., General Mills Inc., Parrish and Heimbecker, Limited, ConAgra Foods, Inc., ITC Limited, Bunge Limited, and others.

Functional Flour Market- Multiple Initiatives for Promoting Consumption Propels Growth

Initiatives by governments and associations across the globe in the directions of promoting consumption of functional flour is complementing the market growth. Rising instances of malnutrition or nutrition deficit across both developed as well as developing economies are fuelling such initiatives of promoting consumption of enriched flours, working in favor for growth of functional flour market. For instance, various associations of millers in the Caribbean and Latin America had a crucial role in pushing flour fortification across the key countries.

Another program by the ‘Flour Fortification Initiative’ enabled wide-spread implementation fortification across multiple countries in the Middle Eastern, North African, and Eastern Mediterranean regions. Moreover, leading players, such as Cargill, Incorporated, are joining such initiatives to further extend their support in the same. Awareness created by such initiatives is translating into broader acceptance of enriched flours, thereby fuelling growth of functional flour market. In addition, business developments, technological advances, flourishing trade, and effective marketing in the support of floor fortification are also boosting ROI benefits of manufacturers in the functional flour market.

Functional Flour Market- Paradigm Shift to Healthy Foods Creates Significant Opportunities for Manufacturers

Rising gravitation toward health & wellness and augmented consumption of health-benefitting foods is creating sustained opportunities for the manufacturers of functional flour. Consumers across the globe are adhering to healthy diets inclusive of cereals, grains, and lentils to meet their nutritional requirements. This, in turn, is creating significant incremental opportunity for the participants of functional flour market.

Rising incidences of gluten intolerance are also inducing shift to non-wheat based and enriched flours, thereby influencing growth of functional flour market. Moreover, increasing consumer propensity for ready-to-eat bakery foods that are available in multigrain variants is also creating favorable grounds for the functional flour market.

Functional Flour Market- Evolving Perceptions of Clean Labels Continues to Push Adoption

As the feature of clean label is mainstreaming across multiple countries, consumer expectations continue to evolve. Amid this dynamic landscape, food manufacturers are vying to continuously innovate and keep up with the evolving trends to create distinguishable products. Evolution of ‘clean label’ is acting as a key differentiator for food manufactures to enhance perceptions of their offerings for bolstering consumer confidence.

In line with the clean label trend, food manufacturers are including flour variants in their products that align well with consumers’ consideration of healthy ingredients, providing fillip to the adoption of functional flour. Food manufacturers are incessantly switching to functional flour for boosting credibility of their product labels, which in turn helps them make their offerings distinguishable on the market shelves.

Important doubts related to the Functional Flour market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Functional Flour market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What is the estimated value of the Functional Flour market in 2020?

