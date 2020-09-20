China 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone (Cas 872-50-4) Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2026

The global China 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone (Cas 872-50-4) market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each China 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone (Cas 872-50-4) market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the China 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone (Cas 872-50-4) market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the China 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone (Cas 872-50-4) across various industries.

The China 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone (Cas 872-50-4) market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Segment by Type, the 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone (Cas 872-50-4) market is segmented into

Electronic Grade

General Grade

Segment by Application, the 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone (Cas 872-50-4) market is segmented into

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Coatings

Petrochemical Processing

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone (Cas 872-50-4) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone (Cas 872-50-4) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone (Cas 872-50-4) Market Share Analysis

1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone (Cas 872-50-4) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone (Cas 872-50-4) business, the date to enter into the 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone (Cas 872-50-4) market, 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone (Cas 872-50-4) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical

Londellbasell

Ashland

DowDuPont

Eastman

Changxin Chemical

MYI Chemical

Yuneng Chemical

Rida Bio-Technology

Guangming Chemicals

Ruian Chemical

Jinlong Chemical

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

