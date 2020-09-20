Elevators Market: Expansion Strategies Set to Generate Substantial Revenue in the near Future 2019 – 2029

COVID-19 Analysis on the Global Elevators Market

A recent market research report on the Elevators market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Elevators market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Elevators market is evenly slated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2030. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Elevators market in the upcoming years. Further, a detailed analysis of the business continuity strategies of leading market participants is enclosed in the presented report.

Segmentation of the Elevators Market

The presented report dissects the Elevators market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment. Further, projections are made taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the each market segment.

The various segments of the Elevators market analyzed in the report include:

Competitive Landscape

In 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced the official launch of NEXIEZ-LITE MRL elevator developed by its very own subsidiary i.e. ‘Mitsubishi Elevator India Private Limited (IMEC)’. This specific product will be added to its exclusive ‘NEXIEZ-LITE’ series of elevators for use in mid- and low-rise office space, hotels, and residencies in India. This product launch was aimed at leveraging prime opportunities in India, one of the leading elevator markets.

In 2018, ThyssenKrupp Elevator – a leading player of the urban mobility space – announced the official launch of two new exclusive elevator families namely, ‘evolution’ and ‘synergy’ with an objective of offering customized mobility in Europe and Africa. These two new product launches were aimed at catering to increasing demand for elevators of the best quality, service, and design across the above-mentioned regions.

In 2018, KONE- a leading provider of escalators and elevators- made an official announcement of its acquisition of the service & repair business of Eltec Elevator Ltd. This acquisition was aimed at delivering outstanding service to the customer bases spread across various regions. In addition, this acquisition was also a big step to strengthen the company’s market foothold and ability to offer innovative elevator and escalator solutions.

Otis Elevator Company

Founded in 1853, the Otis Elevator Company has its official headquarters in Farmington, Connecticut, United States. The company is a subsidiary of the United Technologies Corporation and is involved in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of escalators, elevators, moving walkways, and other mobility solutions.

KONE Oyj

Founded in 1910, KONE Oyj has its official headquarters in Espoo, Finland. The company offers a wide range of elevators, escalators, and other solutions for modernization and maintenance. The company has total number of eight R&D centers and seven productions sites worldwide and offers industry-best services for developers, builders, designers, and architects.

The Schindler Group

Founded in 1874, The Schindler Group has its official headquarters in Ebikon, Switzerland. Ranked among one of the leading providers of escalators and elevators, Schindler has successfully marked its presence across 100 countries. Schindler holds specialization in latest-technology engineering to develop mobility solutions offering seamless efficiency, safety, and reliability.

Fujitec Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1948, Fujitec Co., Ltd. has its operational headquarters in Japan, the Americas, East Asia, South Asia, and Europe. The brand has its own legacy and specializes in development of standardized elevators, escalators, and modern mobility solutions.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Founded in 1910, Hitachi, Ltd. has its official headquarters in Japan, Tokyo. The company operates in umpteen key business segments, which include social infrastructure & industrial systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, and others.

Additional Insight

Smart Elevators – End Users’ New Choice for Connected Mobility

Demand for connected and smart elevators is on a significant rise, as end-users show high enthusiasm to explore beyond the conventional elevator technologies. The global elevators market is witnessing considerable interest in smart elevators that offer high-end security, enhanced energy efficiency, effective crowd management, and ultra-speed operation. This evolution of smart elevators can be attributed to the sheer proliferation of artificial intelligence across a wide spectrum of applications.

Increasing demand for cable-free lifts moving effortlessly across both vertical and horizontal lines is also fuelling the demand for smart elevators. Sensing end user demand in this direction, manufacturing are focusing on development of smart elevators with interactive touch panels, intuitive technologies, and cloud-predictive maintenance. End users are on the constant lookout for elevator solutions that are highly efficient, effective, and engaging, which is further boosting the demand for smart elevators.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR research study on global elevators market underlines various factors driving the market revenues and trends shaping growth of elevators market. The report on elevators market offers industry-best intelligence and incisive insights into the elevators market space and the demand-supply scenario. To compile the report on elevators market, primary and secondary phases were carried out, which form the foundation of the diligent market assessment.

While primary phase included interviews and in-person interactions with key players of elevators market, secondary phase involves meticulous research from various sources, including white papers, press releases, company websites, investor presentations, and others.

Important doubts related to the Elevators market clarified in the report:

