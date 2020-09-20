Global Municipal Castings Market Research Report With COVID-19 Update

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Municipal Castings industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Municipal Castings and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Market Overview

The Municipal Castings market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Municipal Castings market is split by Type and Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Municipal Castings market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Municipal Castings markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Municipal Castings market.

Competitive Landscape and Municipal Castings Market Share Analysis

Municipal Castings competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue, market potential, global presence, Municipal Castings sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Municipal Castings sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Among other players domestic and global, Municipal Castings market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The key market players for global Municipal Castings market are listed below:

Saint Gobain

EBAA Iron, Inc.

Mcwane

Neenah Foundry

Everett J. Prescott, Inc.

EJ

HYDROTEC Technologies

Eagle Manufacturing Group

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry

Crescent Foundry

Spring City

Hebei Jipeng Casting

Vestal Manufacturing

Clark-Drain

D&L Supply

Star Pipe Products

Renqiu TEDA Foundry

Ducast

Market segment by Type, covers:

Gray Iron Casting

Ductile Iron Casting

Others

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

Manhole Covers

Drainage Channels

Surface Boxes

Street Furniture

Pipes and Valves

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



Chapter 1, to describe Municipal Castings product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Municipal Castings, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Municipal Castings in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Municipal Castings competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Municipal Castings breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Municipal Castings market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Municipal Castings sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Municipal Castings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Municipal Castings Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Gray Iron Casting

1.2.3 Ductile Iron Casting

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Municipal Castings Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Manhole Covers

1.3.3 Drainage Channels

1.3.4 Surface Boxes

1.3.5 Street Furniture

1.3.6 Pipes and Valves

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Municipal Castings Market

1.4.1 Global Municipal Castings Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Saint Gobain

2.1.1 Saint Gobain Details

2.1.2 Saint Gobain Major Business

2.1.3 Saint Gobain SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Saint Gobain Product and Services

2.1.5 Saint Gobain Municipal Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 EBAA Iron, Inc.

2.2.1 EBAA Iron, Inc. Details

2.2.2 EBAA Iron, Inc. Major Business

2.2.3 EBAA Iron, Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 EBAA Iron, Inc. Product and Services

2.2.5 EBAA Iron, Inc. Municipal Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Mcwane

2.3.1 Mcwane Details

2.3.2 Mcwane Major Business

2.3.3 Mcwane SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Mcwane Product and Services

2.3.5 Mcwane Municipal Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Neenah Foundry

2.4.1 Neenah Foundry Details

2.4.2 Neenah Foundry Major Business

2.4.3 Neenah Foundry SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Neenah Foundry Product and Services

2.4.5 Neenah Foundry Municipal Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Everett J. Prescott, Inc.

2.5.1 Everett J. Prescott, Inc. Details

2.5.2 Everett J. Prescott, Inc. Major Business

2.5.3 Everett J. Prescott, Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Everett J. Prescott, Inc. Product and Services

2.5.5 Everett J. Prescott, Inc. Municipal Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 EJ

2.6.1 EJ Details

2.6.2 EJ Major Business

2.6.3 EJ Product and Services

2.6.4 EJ Municipal Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 HYDROTEC Technologies

2.7.1 HYDROTEC Technologies Details

2.7.2 HYDROTEC Technologies Major Business

2.7.3 HYDROTEC Technologies Product and Services

2.7.4 HYDROTEC Technologies Municipal Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Eagle Manufacturing Group

2.8.1 Eagle Manufacturing Group Details

2.8.2 Eagle Manufacturing Group Major Business

2.8.3 Eagle Manufacturing Group Product and Services

2.8.4 Eagle Manufacturing Group Municipal Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry

2.9.1 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Details

2.9.2 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Major Business

2.9.3 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Product and Services

2.9.4 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Municipal Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Crescent Foundry

2.10.1 Crescent Foundry Details

2.10.2 Crescent Foundry Major Business

2.10.3 Crescent Foundry Product and Services

2.10.4 Crescent Foundry Municipal Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Spring City

2.11.1 Spring City Details

2.11.2 Spring City Major Business

2.11.3 Spring City Product and Services

2.11.4 Spring City Municipal Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Hebei Jipeng Casting

2.12.1 Hebei Jipeng Casting Details

2.12.2 Hebei Jipeng Casting Major Business

2.12.3 Hebei Jipeng Casting Product and Services

2.12.4 Hebei Jipeng Casting Municipal Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Vestal Manufacturing

2.13.1 Vestal Manufacturing Details

2.13.2 Vestal Manufacturing Major Business

2.13.3 Vestal Manufacturing Product and Services

2.13.4 Vestal Manufacturing Municipal Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Clark-Drain

2.14.1 Clark-Drain Details

2.14.2 Clark-Drain Major Business

2.14.3 Clark-Drain Product and Services

2.14.4 Clark-Drain Municipal Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 D&L Supply

2.15.1 D&L Supply Details

2.15.2 D&L Supply Major Business

2.15.3 D&L Supply Product and Services

2.15.4 D&L Supply Municipal Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Star Pipe Products

2.16.1 Star Pipe Products Details

2.16.2 Star Pipe Products Major Business

2.16.3 Star Pipe Products Product and Services

2.16.4 Star Pipe Products Municipal Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Renqiu TEDA Foundry

2.17.1 Renqiu TEDA Foundry Details

2.17.2 Renqiu TEDA Foundry Major Business

2.17.3 Renqiu TEDA Foundry Product and Services

2.17.4 Renqiu TEDA Foundry Municipal Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Ducast

2.18.1 Ducast Details

2.18.2 Ducast Major Business

2.18.3 Ducast Product and Services

2.18.4 Ducast Municipal Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Municipal Castings Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Municipal Castings Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Municipal Castings Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Municipal Castings Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Municipal Castings Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Municipal Castings Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Municipal Castings Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Municipal Castings Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Municipal Castings Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Municipal Castings Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Municipal Castings Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Municipal Castings Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Municipal Castings Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Municipal Castings Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Municipal Castings Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Municipal Castings Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Municipal Castings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Municipal Castings Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Municipal Castings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Municipal Castings Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Municipal Castings Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Municipal Castings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Municipal Castings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Municipal Castings Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Municipal Castings Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Municipal Castings Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Municipal Castings Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Municipal Castings Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Municipal Castings Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Municipal Castings Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Municipal Castings Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Municipal Castings Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Municipal Castings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Municipal Castings Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Municipal Castings Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Municipal Castings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Municipal Castings Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

