Growing Focus on R&D Likely to Accelerate the Growth of the Resveratrol Market 2019 – 2029

In 2018, the market size of Resveratrol Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

This study presents the Resveratrol Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Resveratrol history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Resveratrol market, the following companies are covered:

Key Players

The global Resveratrol market is competitive. Some of the key players in global resveratrol market include of DSM Nutritionals, Sabinsa Corporation, MAYPRO Industries, Interhealth, Laurus Labs Limited, Evolva, JF-NATURAL, Great Forest Biomedical, Resvitale LLC, Xieli Pharmaceutical, Endurance Product Company, and others. Many supplements manufacturers are taking interest to invest in global resveratrol market.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The global resveratrol market is growing and thus opening many opportunities for existing as well as emerging players. Manufacturers are investing in R&D as resveratrol has been a part of various research projects about its health benefits, in treatment or prevention of cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, metabolic disorders, etc. With the increasing use of resveratrol in cosmetics and personal care products the manufacturers are trying to develop and launch application specific products. The growing trend of ‘move to natural’ proves to open many opportunities for the utilization of natural resveratrol in various products.

Global Resveratrol Market: A Regional Outlook

The global resveratrol market can be regionally segmented as North America, East Asia. Latin America, Europe, South Asia, Middle East & Africa and Oceania. North America, East Asia, and Europe are the key producer of resveratrol. The resveratrol market in East Asia region is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The increasing demand for natural and healthy products from European as well as North America region is expected to help the growth of resveratrol market over the forecast period.

