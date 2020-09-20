Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure to Hit a Market Value of US$ by 2017 – 2025

New Study on the Global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market by PMR
Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.
As per the report, the global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure , surge in research and development and more.
Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:
- Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure market post the COVID-19 pandemic
- In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players
- The domestic and international presence of different players in the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure market
- A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same
- Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure market
Competitive Outlook
The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.
Prominent players covered in the report are:
Regional Assessment
The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.
Key Players
The global vendors for video conferencing endpoints and infrastructure include:
The key players considered in the study of the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure market are Cisco, Inc., Polycom, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., ZTE Corporation, Avaya Inc., and others. The key players are constantly focusing on developing a new functionality and adding new features to the existing products. Also, the vendors of video conferencing endpoints and infrastructure are focusing on building extensible and open platforms along with a wide network of developer partners.
Global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market: Region-wise outlook
The global market for Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure is divided by regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.
Among these regions, the North America region dominates the market regarding revenue generation because of the vast technological evolutions and continuous adaptations for new technologies followed by Latin America and European countries. As, the advanced digital solution for the meeting and conferences are increasingly deployed in the different end-use industries such as healthcare, corporate areas, and others. APEJ and Japan are expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to rapid industrialization, increasing disposable income, and increasing penetration of the multinational companies in this region. MEA region is expected to grow at moderate CAGR over the forecast period, due to less adaptation rate for the new technologies.
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
