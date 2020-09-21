Air-assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses Market Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019-2025

Detailed Study on the Global Air-assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses Market
The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Air-assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses Market
- Which end-user is likely to play a crucial role in the development of the Air-assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses market?
- Which regional market is expected to dominate the Air-assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses market in 2019?
- How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the current scenario of the Air-assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1?
- What are the growth prospects of the Air-assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses market in region 1 and region 2?
Air-assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
End-use Industry Assessment
The following manufacturers are covered:
Getinge AB
Hovertech International
Airpal, Inc
Stryker Corporation
Sizewise
Patient Positioning System LLC
Medline Industries, Inc
EZ Way, Inc
Mcauley Medical, Inc
Air-Matt, Inc
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
Scan Medical
Haines Medical
Samarit Medical AG
Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Type
Regular Mattresses
Split-leg Mattresses
Half Mattresses
By Material
Disposable Air-assisted Mattresses
Reusable Air-assisted Mattresses
Segment by Application
Hospital
Clinic
Others
