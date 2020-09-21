Auto Infotainment Market – Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2017 to 2026

The study on the Auto Infotainment Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Auto Infotainment Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

Key players involved in the global auto infotainment market include Continental AG, HARMAN International, DENSO CORPORATION, Delphi Automotive LLP, FUJITSU TEN LIMITED and Garmin Ltd.

Automotive Grade Linux to Fuel Auto Infotainment Applications

Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) is accelerating auto infotainment applications, directing car makers towards connected cars. AGL collaborative project is connecting technology companies, suppliers and car makers to speed up the adoption and development of completely open software pile for connected cars. Car makers, for instance Toyota, are promoting activities associated with automotive grade Linux with a view to promote developments in auto infotainment systems. Automotive Grade Linux is planning to enhance entire software stack in the vehicle, which includes head up display, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), telematics instrument cluster as well as autonomous driving. This is expected to have a positive impact on automotive infotainment market.

Voice control – an Upcoming Development in Infotainment Systems

Carmakers have gone over the edge with respect to automation in automotive infotainment. Recent innovations and developments include voice control for infotainment systems that car makers are offering. They are turning to Google (Android Auto), Amazon and Apple (CarPlay) to provide seamless solutions. For example, Toyota has incorporated Amazon’s Alexa – a cloud based voice control model – in few of its new models. With Alexa passengers or drivers can control the movement of the car as well as infotainment systems, including selecting songs, playing movies, changing destinations, as well as control smart home devices from far afield. Such innovations are supporting the adoption of auto infotainment systems, making consumers to integrate them to their vehicles.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) to Reflect High Potential for Auto Infotainment

Automotive industry across the globe has taken a new turn towards introducing new developments in vehicles. Automotive sector in Asia Pacific excluding Japan region has remained strong with growing sales of passenger cars across emerging economies. Owing to high population preferring cars in countries such as China and India, it has become necessary for manufacturers to enhance their production capacities. Moreover, with ongoing innovations in cars, especially in infotainment, people are more inclined towards adopting advanced and latest systems for their vehicles. This has contributed to the sale of auto infotainment systems in APEJ, thus fuelling growth of the global market.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

