Automotive Aftermarket Industry Forecast 2030 – Featuring Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kemin Industries Inc., Cargill Inc. and more

Growing focus on digitization of aftersales services in the automotive industry will aid the growth of this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Automotive Aftermarket Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Replacement Part Type (Battery, Brake Pads, Filters, Gaskets & Seals, Lighting Components, Body Parts, Wheels, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. Automakers, components suppliers and distributors, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are intensely focused on utilizing digital means to optimize value chain processes.The global automotive aftermarket size is set to touch USD 288.20 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.The report further states that the value of this market stood at USD 215.32 billion in 2018.

Digitization of channels and services will also enable consumers to deepen their research before purchasing or repairing their vehicle as well as provide them with necessary information about workshop quality, location, and availability of services.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

The other highlights of the report include:

In-depth analysis of the automotive aftermarket industry trends;

Comprehensive study of the market drivers and constraints;

Thorough research into the different market segments; and

Exhaustive evaluation of the regional and competitive dynamics shaping the market.

Market Driver

Strategic Expansion of Aftermarket Operations by OEMs to Fuel Growth

OEMs are aggressively widening their operations in the aftermarket domain intending to enhance the automotive aftermarket value chain and provide high-quality services to customers. Many companies are putting in place various strategies to maintain their lead in this niche space. For example, the French automobile and motorcycle manufacturer Groupe PSA unveiled its ‘Push to Pass’ five-year (2016-2021) strategy with the aim of cementing its position as an aftermarket specialist. The company’s objective is to cater to all customers across the globe, irrespective of their vehicle’s age, brand, or budget. Furthermore, the company has specialized divisions for meeting different aftersales requirements. For instance, PSA’s multi-brand spare parts distribution is handled by Distrigo, the company’s distribution brand. Thus, carmakers are shifting their focus toward elevating the quality of aftersales services, thereby augmenting the automotive aftermarket growth.

Industry Developments:

January 2020: Continental AG, the German automotive part manufacturer, introduced a specialized web portal to enable swift access to all information related to the automotive aftermarket industry. Available in 7 languages, the portal also features a catalogue containing a substantial bundle of information on spare parts, helping consumers find the right spare parts for their vehicles.

Continental AG, the German automotive part manufacturer, introduced a specialized web portal to enable swift access to all information related to the automotive aftermarket industry. Available in 7 languages, the portal also features a catalogue containing a substantial bundle of information on spare parts, helping consumers find the right spare parts for their vehicles. October 2019: The Canadian automotive parts maker Magna International received its largest order till date for the production of transmission technologies from the German automotive behemoth, the BMW Group. The order is in the form of a multi-year contract that includes manufacturing and delivery of front wheel dual-clutch transmissions for regular as well as hybrid vehicles.

