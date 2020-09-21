Automotive Turbocharger Industry Forecast 2030 – Featuring Garrett Motion, Continental GT, Aptiv PLC, Turbonetics, ABB, Cummins Inc., Ningbo Motor Industrial Co. Ltd., Precision Turbo and more

The global automotive turbocharger market size is set to gain momentum from the increasing initiatives by various manufacturers to downsize engines. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Automotive Turbocharger Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology Type (Variable Geometry Turbocharger, Wastegate Turbocharger, and Electric Turbocharger), By Fuel Type (Gasoline and Diesel), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026.”

They are doing so by lowering the number of cylinders and piston displacement. The report further states that the automotive turbocharger market size was USD 8.20 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10.10 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 2.89% during the forecast period.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure with COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/automotive-turbocharger-market-102663

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Highlights of the Report:

Extensive analysis of the automotive turbocharger market trends, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

List of all the segments present in the market.

Competitive landscape consisting of investments, new agreements, contracts, collaborations, new orders, novel product launches, and mergers and acquisitions.

Details about the regions and their current positions in the market.

Segmentation:

Wastegate Turbocharger Segment to Lead Backed by its Possession of Many Benefits

In terms of technology type, the market is segregated into the electric turbocharger, wastegate turbocharger, and variable geometry turbocharger. Out of these, the wastegate turbocharger segment held 40.5% automotive turbocharger market share in 2018. It is likely to lead throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to their ability to deliver maximum engine power and generate more torque. They are also cost-effective as compared to the variable geometry turbochargers. They are capable of effectively controlling the sudden boost levels in engines.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Unveiling Novel Products to Gain Competitive Edge

The market houses numerous manufacturers that are presently focusing on research and development activities to launch unique products in the market. It is aiding them in strengthening their position in the market and intensifying competition.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the companies operating in the automotive turbocharger market. They are as follows:

Garrett Motion

Continental GT

Aptiv PLC

Turbonetics

ABB

Cummins Inc.

Ningbo Motor Industrial Co. Ltd.

Precision Turbo and Engine Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Mahle

Rotomaster International

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Ltd

IHI Corporation

Kompressorenabau Bannewitz GmbH

Fuyuan Turbocharger Co, Ltd

Marelli Corporation

Turbo Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Number of Passenger Cars to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Based on geography, the market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is anticipated to procure the highest share in the coming years fueled by the rising number of passenger cars in this region. In the emerging economies, such as China and India, the production and sales of automotive is upsurging. It is also set to contribute to market growth.

North America generated USD 2.62 billion in terms of automotive turbocharger market revenue in 2018. It is projected to grow astonishingly because of the higher usage of state-of-the-art technologies.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-turbocharger-market-102663

Below is a key industry development:

May 2019: Continental Powertrain recently showcased its latest ring catalyst turbocharger at the 40th Vienna Motor Symposium, one of the largest events for the automotive engineering industry. This new catalyst and turbocharger deliver additional benefits. It also includes solutions, namely, electrification, use of synthetic fuels, exhaust gas after-treatment, hardware, software, and control units.

More Reports :

COVID19 Industry Analysis in Electric Bike (E-bike) Market sets for rapid growth forecast 2019-2025 | Says Fortune Business Insights™

COVID19 Industry Analysis in Mobility as a Service Market sets for rapid growth forecast 2019-2025 | Says Fortune Business Insights™

COVID19 Industry Analysis in Automotive Aftermarket sets for rapid growth forecast 2019-2025 | Says Fortune Business Insights™

COVID19 Industry Analysis in Automotive Turbocharger Market sets for rapid growth forecast 2019-2025 | Says Fortune Business Insights™

COVID19 Industry Analysis in Autonomous Cars Market sets for rapid growth forecast 2019-2025 | Says Fortune Business Insights™

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.