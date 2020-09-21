Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Industry Data Statistics Analysis by 2020-2025

Global Info Research has recently published a report, titled [Global Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025]. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

The research report also includes the global market figures that provide historical data as well as estimated figures. It gives a clear picture of the growth rate of the market during the forecast period. The report aims to give the readers quantifiable data that is collected from verified data. The report attempts to answer all the difficult questions such as market sizes and company strategies.

The major players covered in Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises are:

Confirmit

Kazoo

Glint

CultureIQ

InMoment

DELL (VMware)

LumApps

HappySignals

Happ

Limeade

PeopleMetrics

QuestionPro

MaritzCX

SAP (Qualtrics)

Quantum Workplace

Peakon

Medallia

Salesforce

Questback

Nexthink

SoGoSurvey

Workday

Ultimate Software

Staffbase

Surveypal

By Type, Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises market has been segmented into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Application, Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises has been segmented into:

Retail

Energy

Healthcare

Automotive

Government

Financial Service

Travel & Hospitality

Telecommunication & Media

Others

Global Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Market: Drivers and Restraints

The report explains the drivers shaping the future of the Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises market. It evaluates the various forces that are expected to create a positive influence on the overall market. Analysts have studied the investments in research and development of products and technologies that are expected to give the players a definite boost. Furthermore, researchers have also included an analysis of the changing consumer behavior that is projected to impact the supply and demand cycles present in the global Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises market. Evolving per capita earnings, improving economic statuses, and emerging trends have all been studied in this research report.

The research report also explains the potential restraints present in the global Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises market. It evaluates the aspects that are likely to hamper the market growth in the near future. In addition to this assessment, it also provides a list of opportunities that could prove lucrative to the overall market. Analysts provide solutions for turning threats and restraints into successful opportunities in the coming years.

Global Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Market: Regional Segmentation

In the successive chapters, analysts have studied the regional segments present in the global Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises market. This gives the readers a narrowed-view of the global market enabling a closer look at the elements that could define its progress. It highlights myriad regional aspects such as the impact of culture, environment, and government policies that influence the regional markets.

Global Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Market: Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the global Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises market research report focuses solely on the competitive landscape. It studies the key players present in the market. In addition to a brief overview of the company, analysts shed light on their valuation and evolution. It also mentions the list of important products and the ones in the pipeline. The competitive landscape is analyzed by understanding the strategies of the companies and the initiatives they have taken in recent years to overcome the intensive competition.

Table of Content

1 Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises

1.2 Classification of Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises by Type

1.2.1 Global Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 On-Premise

1.2.4 Cloud-Based

1.3 Global Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Energy

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Government

1.3.7 Financial Service

1.3.8 Travel & Hospitality

1.3.9 Telecommunication & Media

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Global Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Confirmit

2.1.1 Confirmit Details

2.1.2 Confirmit Major Business

2.1.3 Confirmit SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Confirmit Product and Services

2.1.5 Confirmit Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Kazoo

2.2.1 Kazoo Details

2.2.2 Kazoo Major Business

2.2.3 Kazoo SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Kazoo Product and Services

2.2.5 Kazoo Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Glint

2.3.1 Glint Details

2.3.2 Glint Major Business

2.3.3 Glint SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Glint Product and Services

2.3.5 Glint Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 CultureIQ

2.4.1 CultureIQ Details

2.4.2 CultureIQ Major Business

2.4.3 CultureIQ SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 CultureIQ Product and Services

2.4.5 CultureIQ Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 InMoment

2.5.1 InMoment Details

2.5.2 InMoment Major Business

2.5.3 InMoment SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 InMoment Product and Services

2.5.5 InMoment Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 DELL (VMware)

2.6.1 DELL (VMware) Details

2.6.2 DELL (VMware) Major Business

2.6.3 DELL (VMware) Product and Services

2.6.4 DELL (VMware) Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 LumApps

2.7.1 LumApps Details

2.7.2 LumApps Major Business

2.7.3 LumApps Product and Services

2.7.4 LumApps Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 HappySignals

2.8.1 HappySignals Details

2.8.2 HappySignals Major Business

2.8.3 HappySignals Product and Services

2.8.4 HappySignals Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Happ

2.9.1 Happ Details

2.9.2 Happ Major Business

2.9.3 Happ Product and Services

2.9.4 Happ Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Limeade

2.10.1 Limeade Details

2.10.2 Limeade Major Business

2.10.3 Limeade Product and Services

2.10.4 Limeade Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 PeopleMetrics

2.11.1 PeopleMetrics Details

2.11.2 PeopleMetrics Major Business

2.11.3 PeopleMetrics Product and Services

2.11.4 PeopleMetrics Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 QuestionPro

2.12.1 QuestionPro Details

2.12.2 QuestionPro Major Business

2.12.3 QuestionPro Product and Services

2.12.4 QuestionPro Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 MaritzCX

2.13.1 MaritzCX Details

2.13.2 MaritzCX Major Business

2.13.3 MaritzCX Product and Services

2.13.4 MaritzCX Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 SAP (Qualtrics)

2.14.1 SAP (Qualtrics) Details

2.14.2 SAP (Qualtrics) Major Business

2.14.3 SAP (Qualtrics) Product and Services

2.14.4 SAP (Qualtrics) Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Quantum Workplace

2.15.1 Quantum Workplace Details

2.15.2 Quantum Workplace Major Business

2.15.3 Quantum Workplace Product and Services

2.15.4 Quantum Workplace Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Peakon

2.16.1 Peakon Details

2.16.2 Peakon Major Business

2.16.3 Peakon Product and Services

2.16.4 Peakon Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Medallia

2.17.1 Medallia Details

2.17.2 Medallia Major Business

2.17.3 Medallia Product and Services

2.17.4 Medallia Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Salesforce

2.18.1 Salesforce Details

2.18.2 Salesforce Major Business

2.18.3 Salesforce Product and Services

2.18.3 Salesforce Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Questback

2.19.1 Questback Details

2.19.2 Questback Major Business

2.19.3 Questback Product and Services

2.19.4 Questback Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Nexthink

2.20.1 Nexthink Details

2.20.2 Nexthink Major Business

2.20.3 Nexthink Product and Services

2.20.4 Nexthink Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 SoGoSurvey

2.21.1 SoGoSurvey Details

2.21.2 SoGoSurvey Major Business

2.21.3 SoGoSurvey Product and Services

2.21.4 SoGoSurvey Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Workday

2.22.1 Workday Details

2.22.2 Workday Major Business

2.22.3 Workday Product and Services

2.22.4 Workday Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 Ultimate Software

2.23.1 Ultimate Software Details

2.23.2 Ultimate Software Major Business

2.23.3 Ultimate Software Product and Services

2.23.4 Ultimate Software Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.24 Staffbase

2.24.1 Staffbase Details

2.24.2 Staffbase Major Business

2.24.3 Staffbase Product and Services

2.24.4 Staffbase Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.25 Surveypal

2.25.1 Surveypal Details

2.25.2 Surveypal Major Business

2.25.3 Surveypal Product and Services

2.25.4 Surveypal Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Retail Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Energy Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Healthcare Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 Automotive Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.7 Government Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.8 Financial Service Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.9 Travel & Hospitality Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.10 Telecommunication & Media Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.11 Others Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Employee Experience (EX) Management Platform for Large Enterprises Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

