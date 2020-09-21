Global Smart Water Metering Market Latest Trends, Revenue Growth Rate And Application Scope | Fortune Business Insights

The global smart water metering market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Smart Water Metering Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Automatic Meter Reading (AMR), Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI)), By Type (One Way, Two Way), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Utilities), and Geography Forecast Till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

For more information, Get sample pdf @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-water-metering-market-100776

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other smart water metering market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Key Players in the smart water metering market:

Kamstrup A/S

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Badger Meter inc.

Itron Inc.

Sensus USA Inc.

Neptune Technologies

ARAD Group

Aclara Technologies LLC

Elster Group

Mueller Systems LLC.

“Diehl Software Will Be Accessible On Microsoft Azure”

Diehl meter, smart metering and energy services company launched a new technology called IZAR Meter Data Management software which will be accessible on Microsoft Azure Platform. The IZAR software will offer a principal platform for all of the energy data, thus making the process cost-effective and simpler. The digital water meter market will witness high growth due to the launch of novel software such as IZAR, which includes comprehensive data analysis, leakage recognition, network optimization, customer services and network optimization.

Acquisitions by key companies are also predicted to aid the growth of the digital water meter market. For instance, Zenner took over Alfa Centauri SpA, expanding its position further in the global smart meter market. Zenner has already been providing heat meters, smart water meters, and heat cost allocators for many years. This factor is likely to fuel demand for digital water meters and hence enable the growth of the digital water meter market.

View press release for more information @ https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/smart-water-metering-market-size-analysis-segmentation-recent-developments-and-top-players-forecast-to-2026-2020-07-29

Regional Analysis for Smart Water Metering Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Smart Water Metering Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Smart Water Metering Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Smart Water Metering Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

Drill Bits Market Review By Comprehensive Study, Development Status, Opportunities and Future Plans Forecast to 2026

Energy as a Service Market Latest Industry Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Future Demands, Revenue and Forecasts Research Report

Fuel Cell Market Latest Industry Trends, Size, Share, Statistics, Applications and Competition Strategies by 2026

HVDC Cables Market Research Update, Size Estimation, Future Scope, Revenue Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245