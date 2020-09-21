Increase in the Adoption of Steam Trap Monitor to Propel the Growth of the Steam Trap Monitor Market Between 2017 – 2025

The global Steam Trap Monitor market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Steam Trap Monitor market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

market players such as Forbes Marshal and Spirax Sarco released wireless steam trap monitor system which is the key trend which helps global steam trap monitor market to grow at a rapid pace over the forecasted period

Global steam trap monitor market: Segmentation

Global steam trap monitor market can be segmented by end-use industry types, technology types, material type, trap types and region types.

Global steam trap monitor market can be segmented by end-use industry types as follow:

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Downstream Hydrocarbons

Defense

Water & Wastewater

Power generation

Oil & gas

Pulp & paper

Global steam trap monitor market can be segmented by technology types as follow:

Wired

Wireless

Global steam trap monitor market can be segmented by trap types as follow:

Mechanical Traps (inverted bucket & Float and Thermostatic)

Thermodynamic Traps

Venturi or Orifice Traps

Thermostatic Traps

Global steam trap monitor market can be segmented by material types as follow:

Steel

Iron

Others

Global steam trap monitor market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, global steam trap monitor market is segmented into seven regions – Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Western Europe, North America, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among region mentioned above, North America accounts high market share in steam trap monitor market across the globe followed by Western Europe. Western Europe and Middle East & Africa is estimated to grow with a rapid rate in global steam trap monitor market due to its high usage in manufacturing industries in these regions. Due to low manufacturing cost in Asia-Pacific countries such as China and India is estimated to witness a rapid growth in steam trap monitor market across the globe.

Few prominent market players of global steam trap monitor market as follow:

Forbes Marshall

Emerson Electric Co.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc.

ThermaXX Jackets, LLC.

Mosto Technologies, Inc.

Armstrong International Inc.

Flowserve Corporation

GESTRA AG

CIRCOR International, Inc

