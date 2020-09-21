Increasing Government Investments and Favorable Policies to Aid the Growth of the Dandelion Extract Market 2017 – 2025

Dandelion Extract Market 2020: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Global Dandelion Extract Market by Companies:

Segmentation

On the basis of applications, the global dandelion extract market is segmented into:-

Food and beverages Salads and soups Wine Tea and coffee Others

Health care

Personal care

Other industrial applications

On the basis of product form, the global dandelion extract market is segmented into:-

Liquid

Dry

Global Dandelion Extract Market: Region wise Outlook

The global dandelion extract market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a high growth in global dandelion extract market due to increasing demand for natural extracts owing to rising health consciousness of consumers in the region. However, the global dandelion extract market is expected to witness a steady growth by the end of 2027. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa is also anticipated to witness a steady growth in global dandelion extract market due to growing lifestyle of consumers in the region.

Global Dandelion Extract Market: Key Player

Some of the prominent players in the global dandelion extract market are-

Xi’an B-Thriving I/E Co., Ltd.

Wuxi Gorunjie Natural Phrma Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Jiameiyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Shaanxi Sinuote Biotech Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Dazzles Medicine Technology Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Maojie Trade Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Dahua Weiye Pharmaceutical Chemical Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Yiyu Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Human Nutramax Inc.

Seebio Biotech (Shanghai) co., Ltd.

Naturalin Bioresources Co., Ltd.

Global Dandelion Extract Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

