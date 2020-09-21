Liquid Paperboard Market: How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work

The global Liquid Paperboard market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Liquid Paperboard market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Liquid Paperboard market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Liquid Paperboard market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Liquid Paperboard market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Stora Enso
BillerudKorsnas
Rank
International Paper
WestRock
Klabin
Koch (GP)
IP/Sun
Asia Pacific Resources International Limited (APRIL)
Clearwater
Weyerhaeuser (Nippon)
Jianghe Paper
Asia Pulp & Paper (APP)
Bohui
Yibin
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Liquid paperboard
Liquid packaging board
Food and cupstock board
Segment by Application
Dairy
Juices
Water and other beverages
Foods and other
Each market player encompassed in the Liquid Paperboard market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Liquid Paperboard market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
