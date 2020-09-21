Lucrative Opportunities in North America to Propel the Growth of the Antifreeze Agents Market 2018 – 2028

In 2029, the Antifreeze Agents market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Antifreeze Agents market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2020. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Antifreeze Agents market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Antifreeze Agents market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Antifreeze Agents market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Antifreeze Agents market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of global antifreeze agents market are:

Continental Chemical USA

Royal Dutch Shell

KOST USA, Inc.

BP Australia

Sinopec Corporation China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Mapei

Mitan Mineralöl GmbH

Chevron Corporation

FUCHS Petrolub AG

Valvoline LLC

BASF SE

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Lukoil Company

Key Developments

As a part of business strategy, leading manufacturers are entering into long-term partnerships with automotive OEMs for the long term supply of antifreeze agents.

In 2012, BASF SE entered into an agreement with Romtec in Romania and Top Oil Services in the Czech Republic and Slovakia for the expansion of its engine coolant brand Glysantin in Middle and Eastern Europe Attributing to rising concerns regarding the disposal and toxicity of such chemicals, manufacturers are focusing on the use of bio-based raw materials and alternatives for antifreeze agents

Brief Approach to Research

PMR will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the antifreeze agents market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the antifreeze agents market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the antifreeze agents market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global antifreeze agents market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major antifreeze agents market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top product producing and consuming geographies, product imports/exports, exchange of services and overall trade scenario in the global antifreeze agents market

Analysis of the global antifreeze agents market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key antifreeze agents market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the antifreeze agents market

The Antifreeze Agents market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Antifreeze Agents market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Antifreeze Agents market? Which market players currently dominate the global Antifreeze Agents market? What is the consumption trend of the Antifreeze Agents in region?

The Antifreeze Agents market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Antifreeze Agents in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Antifreeze Agents market.

Scrutinized data of the Antifreeze Agents on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Antifreeze Agents market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Antifreeze Agents market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Research Methodology of Antifreeze Agents Market Report

The global Antifreeze Agents market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Antifreeze Agents market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Antifreeze Agents market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.