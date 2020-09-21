Network Security Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2026

The global network security market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Network Security Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type(Firewalls, Antivirus and antimalware software, VPN, Data loss prevention, Intrusion prevention systems, Wireless security, Others), By Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel and Transportation), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other network security market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of companies profiled in the Network Security Market Research Report are:

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Kaspersky Lab.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

SonicWall.com

Integration of internet of things with the system is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Additionally, the rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.

North America to Hold the Highest Market Share; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing network security market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in in North America is likely to account for the highest network security market share in the coming years. The excessive internet usage, coupled with increasing e-commerce activities will have a huge impact on the market. Increasing number of businesses operating over the internet will also create several growth opportunities. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 9.76 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.

Regional Analysis for Network Security Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Network Security Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Network Security Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Network Security Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

