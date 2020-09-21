Offshore Drilling Market 2020 | with COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis & Future Growth Analysis by Top Key Players and Regional Forecast -2026

The global offshore drilling market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Offshore Drilling Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Rig Type (Drill-ships, Semi-submersibles, and Jackups), By Water Depth (Shallow Water, Deepwater, and Ultra-Deepwater), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other offshore drilling market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Players Covered in the Offshore Drilling Market Report:

Archer Well Company (Norway)

Borr Drilling (Bermuda)

Odfjell Drilling (Norway)

Pacific Drilling (United State)

Noble Drilling (United Kingdom)

Valaris plc (United Kingdom)

Transocean (Switzerland)

Shelf Drilling (UAE)

Maersk Drilling (Denmark)

KCA Deutag (United Kingdom)

COSL – China Oilfield Services Limited (China)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (United States)

Saipem (Italy)

Nabors Industries (Bermuda)

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific to Occupy Commanding Position; Middle East & Africa to Show Promising Growth

Asia-Pacific, which boasted a market size of USD 11.23 billion in 2018, is anticipated to command the offshore drilling market share during the forecast period on account of potential presence of undiscovered oil & gas reserves. The Middle East is well-known for its vast hydrocarbon reserves and countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar are further ramping up their exploration & production (E&P) capabilities through extensive fleet expansion activities. Africa is fast emerging as a major hotbed of hydrocarbon sources, prompting huge investments by companies and governments in the continent. European energy majors, namely Norway, UK, Germany, and Russia, are making significant investments in increasing their offshore E&P activities, especially in the North Sea and the Norwegian continental shelf.

Regional Analysis for Offshore Drilling Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Offshore Drilling Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Offshore Drilling Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Offshore Drilling Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

