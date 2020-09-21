Promising Opportunities in North America and Europe to Propel the Growth of the Scaffold Technology Market 2017 – 2025

The global Scaffold Technology market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Scaffold Technology market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

market players, technology adoption and the increasing stem cell and regenerative medicine research undertakings. Moreover, the research institutes are exploring in this field to discover newer application of scaffold technology. The National Institutes of Health-funded scientists developed 3D micro-scaffold technology which aids in reprogramming stem cells into neurons along with supporting neuronal connections. Injecting these network instead of individual cell injection proved better survival in mouse brain. The new research supported by the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering experienced the collaborative work of biomaterial experts and stem cell biologists.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region with developing countries such as China undertaking collaborative research along with international players in the field of regenerative medicine. China Southeast University Institute of Life Sciences and Boehringer Ingelheim announced a joint research to develop a treatment approaches through regeneration of hair cells from inner ear stem cells for hearing loss. The expertise of researcher Renjie Chai would be collaborated with Boehringer’s expertise in drug discovery and clinical development. The research collaboration with China comes under Boehringer’s newly-established organization Research Beyond Borders.

Scaffold Technology Market: Market Players

The market players in the HPMC capsule market Koninklijke DSM N.V., Arterial Remodeling Technologies S.A., Spine Smith, LP, Orthocell LTD, Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., Lifenet Inc, Biostage, Inc., Arsenal Medical Inc, Organogenesis, Inc. and Tissue Regenix Group Plc.

Industry players are developing proprietary technologies to manufacture multiple tissues for tissue repair and regeneration. DSM processes porcine derived tissues by using proprietary OPTRIX technology for manufacturing biologic surgical grafts. These surgical grafts are used to reinforce and repair soft tissue defects. The OPTRIX technology can be applied to multiple tissue sources to produce soft tissue regeneration products for variety of clinical applications.

