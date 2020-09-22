Covid-19 Impact On North America Digital banking platform Market 2020-2027 Trends With CAGR 12.1%

A digital banking platform enables the bank to initiate a real-world transactional transaction that is a banking bank that is ecosystem-centric. A DBP also enables banks to achieve business optimization. Thus, it is not the last resort.

The North America Digital banking platform market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

In order to meet expectations of both digital and non-digital consumers, banks are now adopting omnichannel banking, which helps in maintaining traditional service channels and optimizing them to meet customer needs. To achieve this, traditional banks have started partnering and sharing data with new ecosystems, which include FinTechs, open banking, payment services directive, and SWIFT standards. In the global banking industry, digital disruption is gaining pace due to entry of online-only banks, and challenger banks.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Digital banking platform assays in the market.

NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL BANKING PLATFORM MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America Digital Banking Platform Market by Type

Corporate Banking

Retail Banking

North America Digital Banking Platform Market by Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

North America Digital Banking Platform Market by Country

S

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

Appway AG

Backbase

CREALOGIX Holding AG

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

Fiserv, Inc.

nCino, inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Sopra Steria

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)

Worldline SA

