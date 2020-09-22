Europe Water Soluble Packaging Market is expected to reach US$ 1,172.7 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 5.2%.

Water-soluble film – perspective developing technology which is a thin film that is used to form packages that dissolve in contact with water. Products sold as ready to use packaging are becoming popular. There is a clear trend towards packaging detergents and cleaning products in water-soluble bags.

According to the report by Business Market Insights, Europe Water Soluble Packaging Market is expected to reach US$ 1,172.7 Million by 2027 with CAGR 5.2%.

Polymer category is estimated to hold the majority of the share of the Water Soluble Packaging market. The reason behind the dominance is the rising use of water soluble packaging for providing an environment-friendly and sustainable remedy in the packaging sector for numerous applications. Polymer-based water soluble packaging is gaining momentum owing to its increasing use for storing harmful chemicals that are used in the pharmaceutical, agriculture, chemical industries, water treatment, and others. Additionally, the FDA clearance for the use of polymers is estimated to support the growth of the global Water Soluble Packaging market.

The Europe Water Soluble Packaging Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Water soluble packaging is a form of packaging made from biodegradable materials that dissolve in water leaving behind harmless and non-toxic aqueous solution. Better solubility in water with minimum residue and good impact resistance makes them a favourable packaging material in various industries. Polyvinyl alcohol is an odourless and colourless polymer, which possesses high tensile strength, flexibility, non-toxic, and adhesive properties. Water soluble packaging is generally used in the packaging of dyes, detergents, agrochemicals, and other industrial chemicals. Additionally, sustainable packaging is produced from biodegradable raw materials and help in reducing the environmental pollution. Growing public awareness about environmental concerns has resulted in higher demand for sustainable packaging and processing operations in the developed and developing countries.

Europe Water Soluble Packaging – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Raw Material

Polymers

Fibers

Surfactants

By Product Type

Pouches

Films

Bags

Others

By Solubility Type

Hot Water Soluble

Cold Water Soluble

By Application

Industrial

Residential

Company Profiles

Cortec Corporation

Smart Solve Industries

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Amtopack Inc.

Harke Group

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mondi Group

