Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis International AG

Roche Holding AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi S.A

Johnson & Johnson

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Bayer Healthcare AG

AstraZeneca plc.

Alacer Corp.

Alcon Inc.

Alfresa Pharma Corporation

Alkalon A/S

Alliance Healthcare

Allergan, Plc.

Reckitt Benckiser Plc.

Bausch & Lomb

AbbVie Inc.

The Colgate-Palmolive Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Analgesic & pain relievers

Dermatological products

Cough, cold, and flu products

Vitamin supplements

Mineral Supplements

Ophthalmic Products

Segment by Application

Pharmacies

Grocery Stores

Vitamin

Health Food Stores

Online Pharmacies

