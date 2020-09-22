Hamburg European Open 2020 Live Stream Tennis Free Watch in HD

Best Ways to Watch The ATP Tour Hamburg European Open 2020 Live Stream for free, Here we guide you for all match details & heads to Germany this week for the Hamburg European Open, an ATP 500 event. Three former singles champions are in the draw, which includes four of the Top 10 players in the FedEx ATP Rankings. ATPTour.com looks at 10 things to watch at the clay-court tournament.

The Hamburg Open is one of the oldest tennis tournaments around the world. The ATP clay court event will take place again this year on the tennis grounds at Rothenbaum, which will be partially modernized before the start of the tournament. The premiere was in 1892, and the tournament has been at Rothenbaum since 1924. The victory is awarded around 350,000 euros. The Hamburg European Open fall into the ATP 500 category. 32 players play in the singles main field and 16 in the qualification.

9 Key Facts For Tennis Fan To Watch In Hamburg 2020

1) Medvedev’s Momentum: Daniil Medvedev will begin his clay-court swing in Hamburg fresh off his run to the US Open semi-finals. The Russian competed at this ATP 500 in 2016 as a 20-year-old, when he qualified and advanced to the second round of the main draw. Medvedev was No. 215 in the FedEx ATP Rankings at the time. Now he is World No. 5. He will open against Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

2) Will Stefanos Shine? Reigning Nitto ATP Finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas is making his tournament debut in Hamburg. The Greek will try to replicate his previous clay-court success. Tsitsipas triumphed in Estoril last year and reached the final of the Mutua Madrid Open, an ATP Masters 1000 event. The second seed begins his run in Hamburg against Daniel Evans.

3) Gael Goes For Glory: Gael Monfils owns a 4-4 record in Hamburg. But the 2011 quarter-finalist will try to make a splash at this edition as the third seed. The Frenchman, who lifted the 2005 Sopot trophy on clay, will play Kitzbuhel finalist Yannick Hanfmann in the first round.

4) Former Champ Fabio: Fabio Fognini won his second ATP Tour title in Hamburg seven years ago. The Italian also made the final in 2015, falling short against Rafael Nadal. But he will chase a third title in Germany (also 2013 Stuttgart) starting with his opening match against wild card Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Fabio Fognini

Photo Credit: Hamburg European Open/Witters

5) The Start Of Rublev’s Ascent: Andrey Rublev has been one of the most in-form players on the ATP Tour this season, tallying a 20-6 record. The Russian credits some of his momentum to his run to last year’s Hamburg final.

“I won playing not good tennis, but [I made the final] just because I was fighting and I was a little bit lucky,” Rublev said. “I still won [matches]. And this sometimes is even better, because this also gives you confidence that even playing your worst tennis, you know how to win.”

6) Kei’s Tough Test: Former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori will face a tough test in the first round against Cristian Garin, this year’s Cordoba and Rio de Janeiro champion. The Japanese star has never faced the Chilean, but he will try to get off to a good start on his Hamburg debut.

Kei Nishikori

Photo Credit: Hamburg European Open/Witters

7) Basilashvili Goes For Three: Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili is the two-time defending champion in Hamburg. The World No. 32 has won two of this three tour-level titles at this event, and all three of his trophies have come at an ATP 500. He will face a tough test in the first round against fourth seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

8) Felix’s Debut: Canadian #NextGenATP star Felix Auger-Aliassime will compete in Hamburg for the first time. The 20-year-old will open against Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Photo Credit: Hamburg European Open/Witters

9) Wild Cards: The three main draw wild cards are eighth seed Karen Khachanov, German Philipp Kohlschreiber and Hanfmann, another home favourite. Dominik Koepfer originally received a wild card, but got into the main draw as a special exempt because he reached the quarter-finals in Rome.

10) Stacked Doubles Field: There are so many top doubles teams in Hamburg that 2019 Roland Garros champions Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies are unseeded. The four seeded duos are top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah, reigning Australian Open champions Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury, third seeds Lukasz Kubot/Marcelo Melo and Rome titlists Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos.

In 2020 the motto at the Hamburg Rothenbaum is again: game, set, win! The Hamburg European Open are guests and promise a top-class sporting event!

The great tradition of top international tennis at Rothenbaum is led into a successful future with the Hamburg European Open as the European championship. The Hamburg European Open is a real highlight for all sports enthusiasts from Hamburg. The full tournament program can be found here .

Review of the Hamburg European Open 2019

For the first time last year at the Hamburg European Open, the European tennis professional champion was also chosen. What was previously reserved for juniors and seniors has now been played for the first time at a professional level. In the week before the Hamburg EuropeanOpen, the first U21 European Championship also took place in Hamburg.

The German number one Alexander “Sascha” Zverev returned to his hometown for the tournament. At the personal invitation of the organizers, the fifth in the world rankings received a wildcard so that after three years he was finally back on the pitch in Hamburg. In addition to the Austrian French Open finalist Dominic Thiem (ATP 4) and the Italian Fabio Fognini (ATP 10), Zverev was already the third top ten player to have confirmed the Hamburg Open 2019. But tennis professionals from the German scene were also at the start. Germany’s number two Jan-Lennard Struff, long-running favorite Philipp Kohlschreiber and top talent Rudi Molleker (via wildcard) also competed at Rothenbaum.

But not only the single players were top-class – a world class tournament awaited the guests in the doubles too. The German French Open winners Kevin Krawietz (Coburg) and Andreas Mies (Cologne) were placed in first place.