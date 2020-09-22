Increase in the Adoption of IT Services Outsourcing to Propel the Growth of the IT Services Outsourcing Market Between 2018 – 2028

The global IT Services Outsourcing market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the IT Services Outsourcing market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global IT Services Outsourcing market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of IT Services Outsourcing market. The IT Services Outsourcing market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

Key Players

Prominent players in the global IT services outsourcing market are HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro Ltd., Cognizant Corporation, Capgemini SE, Accenture PLC, Genpact, Teradata, and EXL services.

Global IT Services Outsourcing Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to be a large market for IT services outsourcing, due to the early adoption of digital technologies and the presence of various key players in the region. The demand for IT services outsourcing in APAC and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years, due to the high demand for IT services outsourcing from IT and e-Commerce organizations in the region. Moreover, the rapid technological shift and continuous deployment & migration of mobile devices in countries such as Japan, China, and India is also driving the demand for IT services outsourcing in Asia Pacific. The IT services outsourcing markets in Latin America is also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period, due to the rise in digital technologies. The IT services outsourcing market in MEA is also increasing due to the high adoption of smart phones and tablets in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical & Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in the Market

Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the global IT Services Outsourcing market includes:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The IT Services Outsourcing market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global IT Services Outsourcing market.

Segmentation of the IT Services Outsourcing market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different IT Services Outsourcing market players.

The IT Services Outsourcing market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using IT Services Outsourcing for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the IT Services Outsourcing ? At what rate has the global IT Services Outsourcing market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2020? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

The global IT Services Outsourcing market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.