Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Market End-use Sectors Analysis 2019-2025

The global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Non-Magnetic Drill Collars market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). The market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions. Each segment of the Non-Magnetic Drill Collars market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Vallourec

Schoeller-Bleckmann

Drilling Tools International

NOV

Hunting Energy Services Inc.

Stabil Drill

RDT-USA

ACE O.C.T.G. Ltd

JA Oilfield Manufacturing, Inc.

API Engineering Ltd.

Zhong Yuan Special Steel

Shanxi Fenglei Drilling Tools

Shanxi YIDA Special Steel Group

Henan Shenlong Petroleum Drilling Tools

Dezhou Danas Petroleum Technology Service

Inner Mongolia North Heavy Industries Group

Jiangsu Elite Petroleum Technology

DP-MASTER

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Low Carbon Stainless Steel

Titanium alloy

Segment by Application

Oil Drilling

Underground Thermal Well

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Non-Magnetic Drill Collars market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

