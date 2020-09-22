North America Analog-to-Digital Converter Market is expected to reach US$ 1512.9 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 6.0%.

In electronic devices, analog-to-digital converters (ADC, A/D, or A-D) convert analog signals such as sounds picked up by a microphone or light entering a digital camera into digital signals.

Analog-to-digital converter market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 812.4 Mn in 2019 to US$ 1,358.0 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 6.0% from the year 2020 to 2027.

The analog-to-digital converter samples the analog signal on each falling or rising edge of the sample clock. Each cycle, the ADC takes an analog signal, measures it, and converts it to a digital value. The ADC converts the output data into a series of digital values ​​by approximating the signal with fixed accuracy.

A semiconductor device is an electronic component that relies on the electronic properties of a semiconductor material (primarily silicon, germanium, and gallium arsenide, as well as organic semiconductors) for its function. Semiconductor devices have replaced vacuum tubes in most applications.

The North America Analog-to-Digital Converter market is growing along with the Electronics and semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

China dominated the analog-to-digital converter market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. 5G is cited as a priority in the government’s 13th Five-year Plan. The government has granted contracts to technology heavyweights ZTE and Huawei, around US$72 Mn for technology development to start with the 5G deployments. China’s largest telecommunication providers aim to invest nearly US$ 411 Bn for the introduction 5G by 2030. In addition to this, China Mobile conducts 5G trials with an aim to commence use of 5G by 2019 with 10, 000 5G base stations by 2020. Also, in 2019, Huawei presented a first core chip particularly developed for 5G base stations.

NORTH AMERICA ANALOG-TO-DIGITAL CONVERTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Integrating ADC

Delta-sigma ADC

Succesive Approximation ADC

Ramp ADC

Others

By Resolution

8-bit

10-bit

12-bit

14-bit

16-bit

Others

By Application

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Others

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Analog-to-digital converter Market – Companies Mentioned

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Maxim Integrated, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Rohm Co., Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Sony Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

