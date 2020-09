The employee monitoring solution is also used as a monitoring tool by organizations to track employee email, phone activity, browsing history, time spent on social media, internet-wide activity, and access to remote devices. The BFSI, IT, and Telecom related companies, the government department, are exposed to insider attacks because they process sensitive data such as trade secrets, IP, customer and employee data. According to the report by Business Market Insights, North America Employee Monitoring Solution Market is expected to reach US$ 242.0 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 5.6%.

Employee monitoring is the use of various methods of workplace monitoring to gather information about employee activities and locations. Companies monitor employees to improve productivity and protect corporate resources.

The North America Employee Monitoring Solution Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Currently, the US is dominating the in terms of adoption, which in turn boost the demand for employee monitoring solution market. The US is a technologically developed country; hence, the adoption of advanced technology is high across various sectors of the country. The country has the presence of diverse industries and is one of the world’s leading high-technology innovators, which further drives the adoption of employee monitoring solutions in the country. Being a technologically advanced country, the US attracts a large number of companies from different sectors to set up their headquarters in the country. The presence of a large number of well-established market players related to various industries is also a significant factor that is driving the growth of employee monitoring solutions in the country.

North America Employee Monitoring Solution – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Geography

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Awareness Technologies Inc.

Birch Grove Software, Inc.,

EfficientLab, LLC

Ekran Systems, Inc.

iMonitor Software

Netsoft Holdings, LLC

SentryPC

StaffCop

Teramind, Inc.

Veriato

