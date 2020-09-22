Oil Free Compressor Market Projections Analysis 2018 to 2028

Indepth Study of this Oil Free Compressor Market
Fact.MR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Oil Free Compressor . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.
As per the research, the Oil Free Compressor market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.
Market Segments Covered from the Oil Free Compressor Market
Competitive Landscape
- To capitalize on the increasing demand for oil-free compressors in North America, Hitachi acquired Accudyne Industries along with its subsidiaries in 2017. With the acquisition, Hitachi plans to leverage Accudyne’s subsidiary Sullair’s oil-free compressor market presence in North America.
- With the Middle East economy recovering and rapid industrialization in the region the oil-free compressor market is expected to bolster. To capitalize on the trend, Saudi Arabia-based rental company Ejar Cranes & Equipment signed a $2 million deal with Doosan for 50 portable oil-free compressors.
- Mahle recently introduced the first-of-its-kind components in the oil-free compressor market, for designing of oil-free compressors. According to Mahle, the components will aid in the production of compressed air braking systems and will offer clean, oil-free compressed air flow.
Some of the leading players in the oil-free compressor market include:
- Atlas Copco
- Ingersoll Rand PLC
- Fs-Elliott Co., Llc,
- Bauer Compressor Inc
- Mehrer Josef Gmbh & Co. Kg.
- Gardner Denver
- General Electric
- Anest Iwata Motherson Limited
- Werther International Inc.
- Kaeser Kompressoren
- Quincy Compressor
- Boge
- Chicago Pneumatic
- Ge Oil & Gas
Oil-free Compressor Market: Regional Outlook
The oil-free compressor market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the foreseeable future owing to the prospering economies and the rapid surge in the chemical, textiles, electronics, and F&B industries in the region. China and India are expected to be the forerunners of growth in the region. North America and Europe are expected to hold a significant share of the oil-free compressor market on the back of the increasing necessity to comply with environmental regulations. Brazil is estimated to be a key player in the growth of the oil-free compressor market in the Latin American region.
Oil-free Compressor Market: Segmentation
The global oil-free compressor market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry, type, and geographical region.
On the basis of end-use industry, the oil-free compressor market can be segmented into:
- Chemical Industry
- Power Generation`
- Electrical & Electronics
- Steel Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Food and Beverages Industry
On the basis of type, the global oil-free compressor market can be segmented into:
- Piston Compressor
- Rotary Screw compressor
- Centrifugal Compressor
On the basis of geographical region, the oil-free compressor market can be segmented into:
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- North America (Canada, USA)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (S. Africa, GCC Countries, Northern Africa)
- South East Asia and Pacific (ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, India)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Western Europe (U.K., Spain, France, Italy)
This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the oil-free compressor market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key oil-free market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on
- Oil-free Compressor Market Dynamics
- Oil-free Compressor Market Size
- Oil-free Compressor Market Segments
- Demand & Supply Trends
- Current Issues and Challenges
- Companies and Competitor Landscape
- Value Chain
- Technology
Regional Segments Analyzed Include:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)
Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.
Highlights of the Report:
- Elaborated scenario of the parent market
- Transformations in the oil-free compressor market dynamics
- Detailed segmentation of the target market
- Historical, current and forecast of oil-free compressor market size based on value and volume
- Latest industry developments and trends
- Competition landscape
- Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
- Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
- Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
- Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness
