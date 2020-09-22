Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Stream Free | IPL 2020 Online Cricket News

How To Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 Live Stream Online For Free, 10 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. IPL 2020: How to Watch IPL 2020 for FREE on JIO, Airtel and Disney+Hotstar VIP access. The best guide for all step by steps.

Click To Watch IPL 2020 Live Stream FREE

Airtel: For Airtel users, the plan is for Rs 401 under the data section. Users will get 30gb for 28 days. Moreover, they will get an annual subscription of Disney+Hotstar VIP.

Jio: For Jio users, the plan is for Rs 499 under the cricket section. Users will get 84gb (1.5gb per day) for 56 days. The annual Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription will be available with it.

5 ways fans can watch IPL 2020 for FREE

1. Disney + Hotstar

Disney + Hotstar (Premium)

Disney+ Hotstar is available with two subscription options. There is the Disney+ Hotstar VIP pack which costs Rs 399 per year while the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription is priced at Rs 1,499 per year.

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP pack includes Live sports including the IPL cricket streaming as well as the Premier League football and Formula 1, as well as Multiplex blockbusters, Disney+ content dubbed in Hindi, Indian TV shows and Hotstar Specials.

Disney + Hotstar (VIP Pack)

The higher-spec Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription includes all that the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription offers, plus Disney+ Original shows as well as American TV shows and movies. The Disney+ Hotstar service is available on the web as well as apps for a variety of platforms including Android, iOS, iPadOS, Android TV and Apple TV.

2. Airtel (Ticket to Cricket)

If you are an Airtel prepaid user, there is the Airtel prepaid recharge pack for Rs 599 that bundles 2GB data per day, has 56 days validity, offers unlimited voice calls and bundles the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. You also have the option of the Rs 448 plan with the 28 days validity. This pack bundles3GB data per day, with unlimited calls and the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. If you are looking for an even longer-term recharge option, you may want to opt for the Rs 2,698 recharge option—this has 365 days validity with 2GB data per day, unlimited calls and the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. All plans also include the Airtel Xstream video streaming app subscription.

3. Jio

Reliance Jio Cricket Pack

If you are a Reliance Jio prepaid user, there are multiple prepaid recharge options that you can pick and get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription bundled. The Jio Cricket Pack Rs 401 recharge offers 28 data validity, with unlimited voice calls and 3GB data per day. If you want a longer duration recharge with similar Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription bundles, you choices include the Rs 598 plan (56 days validity, 112GB data and unlimited calls), the Rs 777 recharge (84 days validity, 131GB data and unlimited voice calls) and the Rs 2599 pack (365 days validity, 740GB data in total and unlimited calls). There is also the Rs 499 Jio Cricket Pack recharge option that offers 56 days validity with a total of 84GB data bundled—that works out to 1.5GB data per day. But this does not bundle any voice calls.

Reliance JioFiber Unlimited Plans

The recently updated Reliance JioFiber home broadband plans also bundle subscriptions to video streaming platfoms, as part of the subscription. The new broadband plans start at Es 399 per month, but the streaming app subscription bundles start with the Rs 999 plan, also called the JioFiber Gold plan. The Jio Fiber Gold plan for Rs 999 (150Mbps speed and unlimited data), the JioFiber Diamond plan for Rs 1,499 (300Mbps speed), the JioFiber Diamond+ plan for Rs 2,499 (500Mbps speed) and the JioFiber Platinum plan for Rs 3,999 (1Gbps speed) all bundle the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, along with Sony Liv, Jio Cinema, Voot and Zee5 to name a few.

4. Flipkart Supercoins

If you regularly shop on Flipkart, you may not have realized but you could have been earning SuperCoins. Basically, for a specific amount of money you spend, you earn some coins—every Rs 100 spent on the platform earns you 2 SuperCoins, which you can then redeem later. Head to Flipkart.com and then to the SuperCoin Zone to know the offers. At this time, you can collect a Disney+ Hotstar VIP annual subscription for 399 SuperCoins or a Disney+ Hotstar Premium annual subscription for 1,499 SuperCoins. Depends on how much you have shopped on Flipkart so far, but of you have enough SuperCoins, this could be a good value pick.

5. Insidesport

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 MI vs CSK match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates, latest happenings and all the live updates on insidesport.co

Note:

Airtel: For Airtel users, the plan is for Rs 401 under the data section. Users will get 30gb for 28 days. Moreover, they will get an annual subscription of Disney+Hotstar VIP.

Jio: For Jio users, the plan is for Rs 499 under the cricket section. Users will get 84gb (1.5gb per day) for 56 days. The annual Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription will be available with it.

IPL 2020: Where will IPL 2020 be held?

IPL 2020 will take place in the UAE, starting from September 19 with the finale being played on November 10.

IPL 2020: Where can you watch IPL Live score?

While Star Sports have the exclusive streaming rights, you can follow all the IPL 2020 ball by ball updates on Insidesport.

IPL 2020: When will IPL 2020 in UAE be Started? – Date

IPL 2020 will start from September 19 to November 10

IPL 2020: When will the IPL 2020 final be Played?

IPL 2020 final will be played on November 10

IPL 2020: What Time IPL 2020 matches Will begin? Time

IPL 2020 matches Will begin:

Night matches will start at 7.30 pm IST (6.00pm UAE time),

Afternoon matches will start at 3.30 pm IST (2.00 pm UAE time).

IPL 2020: What are the venues for IPL 2020? – Venue

IPL 2020 will be played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

IPL 2020: Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2020?

IPL 2020 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.



IPL 2020: How do I watch live streaming of IPL 2020 matches?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on insidesport.co

IPL 2020: Full Schedule JIO, Airtel