Sports Flooring Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sports Flooring Market
Prior to COVID-19, the market for Sports Flooring was anticipated to grow from US$ 2106.26 million in 2020 to US$ 2661.68 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.98% during 2020-2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Sports Flooring is projected to grow from US$ 1881.48 million in 2020 (a change by -10.67% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ 2460.24 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.57% during 2020-2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public-private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Sports Flooring market.
Global Sports Flooring Scope and Segment
Sports Flooring market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sports Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.
The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type
PVC Sports Flooring
Wood Sports Flooring
Engineered Flooring
Others
Segment by Application
Sports Arena
School/Gym Halls
Fitness Centers
Dance Centers
Others
Segment by Sports
Basketball
Handball
Badminton
Squash
Table Tennis
Others
Production by Region
North America
Europe
Japan
China
Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
SEA
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Sweden
Norway
Denmark
Ireland
Latin America
Mexico
