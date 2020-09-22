Sports Flooring Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sports Flooring Market

Prior to COVID-19, the market for Sports Flooring was anticipated to grow from US$ 2106.26 million in 2020 to US$ 2661.68 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.98% during 2020-2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Sports Flooring is projected to grow from US$ 1881.48 million in 2020 (a change by -10.67% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ 2460.24 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.57% during 2020-2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public-private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Sports Flooring market.

Global Sports Flooring Scope and Segment

Sports Flooring market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sports Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type

PVC Sports Flooring

Wood Sports Flooring

Engineered Flooring

Others

Segment by Application

Sports Arena

School/Gym Halls

Fitness Centers

Dance Centers

Others

Segment by Sports

Basketball

Handball

Badminton

Squash

Table Tennis

Others

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Japan

China

Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

SEA

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Norway

Denmark

Ireland

Latin America

Mexico

