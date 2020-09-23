Best Ways to watch Bristol Bears vs Bordeaux Begles Live Stream Free Rugby Semi-Final 2020 Challenge Cup Bristol Bears Ultimate Rugby Players, News, Fixtures and Live Results. will again kick off a European weekend at Ashton Gate when they face fellow pool stage winners Bordeaux-Begles in the European Rugby Challenge Cup semi-final on Friday night at 19:45 (the UK and Irish time), live on BT Sport and beIN SPORTS.

The Pool 4 winners continued their excellent European form last week with a comfortable 56-17 quarter-final win over Dragons last weekend whilst Bordeaux ran out 23-14 winners over Edinburgh Rugby on Saturday at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

The two sides have racked up 64 tries between them in the Challenge Cup this season so expect plenty of tries in what is sure to be a gripping Challenge Cup Anglo-French semi-final.

Pool positions

Bristol Bears: 1st, Pool 4, 26 points.

Bordeaux-Bègles: 1st, Pool 3, 26 points.

QF result

Bristol Bears 56 Dragons 17

Bordeaux-Begles 23 Edinburgh Rugby 14

Head-to-head record

Bristol Bears wins: 1

Draws: 0

Bordeaux-Begles Wins: 1

2019/20 point scorers

Bristol Bears: Callum Sheedy (61), Ioan Lloyd (26), Will Capon (20)

Bordeaux-Begles: Matthieu Jalibert (72), Ben Botica (22), Geoffrey Cros, Santiago Cordero and Seta Tamanivalu (15)

Key quotes

Harry Thacker (Bristol): “We’re clicking at times, but we’ve still got loads to work on. The more we progress in this competition, moments like that first 10 or 15 minutes could cost us against other sides. So, there’s still plenty to work on, but when it clicks, we play some nice stuff. A home semi is huge, we don’t underestimate playing here. It’s nice to have a full week turnaround but we’ll recover and come in on Monday ready to go again.”

Christophe Urios (Bordeaux): “We’re in the semis and we want to go as far as possible. Our heads and hearts took over from our legs against Edinburgh, and that’s what I like about my team.”

Match facts

Bristol Bears and Bordeaux-Bègles have met twice before in the Challenge Cup, the two matches coming in the pool stage in 1999/2000 with each tie being won by the home side.

Bristol have reached the Challenge Cup semi-final for just the second time, and their only previous appearance at this stage was a 51-27 defeat by Pau in 1999/2000. Bordeaux will be playing in their first Challenge Cup semi-final.

Bristol and Bordeaux come into Friday night’s match with the same record in the Challenge Cup this season, each having won six matches and drawn once. Both clubs’ current streak of seven games unbeaten represents their best run in the competition.

Bordeaux have scored nine tries in the Challenge Cup this season from turnovers, and no other club has scored as many in that way. Bristol have scored the most tries after receiving a kick-off or restart (4).

Bordeaux have lost just one of 47 scrums on their own put-in this season and as a result have the joint best scrum success rate in the competition (98%, level with Edinburgh), while Bristol have the third best rate (95%, 39/41).

Bordeaux have stolen 13 opposition lineouts, more than any other club.

Bristol’s Luke Morahan (17) has made the most clean breaks this season while teammate Matt Protheroe (12) has made the second most. Protheroe has also beaten the second most defenders (26, behind Edinburgh’s Duhan van der Merwe – 28).

Bristol’s Harry Thacker made the most carries of any forward in the quarter-finals (13), while Bordeaux full back Nans Ducuing made the most of any back (12).

Ben Lam made his Challenge Cup debut for Bordeaux in their quarter-final victory over Edinburgh, beating eight defenders in the process, the most of any player last weekend.

Semi Radradra made 96 metres for Bristol against the Dragons last weekend, the most by any player in the quarter-finals. The Fijian centre also crossed for his third try in his last four Challenge Cup games – two of those tries were scored for Bordeaux during the pool stage.

THE AERIAL BATTLE

Lam on Bordeaux’s kicking game: “We’ve looked at them and seen that they aren’t typically French – if anything, they are a bit more English (in style).

“They’ve got a good kicking game, without a doubt they’ve got threats – however, we’ve talked about their kicking game and making sure we are in the air, competing against the contestable kicks, but also making sure that we don’t give them too much space in that backfield.”