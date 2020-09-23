Improving Your Career Chances In The Renewables Industry Best Guide For You

The Renewable Energy industry is one of the fastest-growing industries globally. It is an industry projected to create roughly 700,000 jobs focusing on various renewable energy projects in the UK alone within the next decade. It is a growth replicated by increased demand for this type of energy worldwide. Read more about renewable energy in this blog from Quanta.

Therefore, if you are looking for a career change or a beginning one, you should consider some of the professional opportunities within the renewable energy sector. But where should you start?

(1). Training

As renewable energy advances, the increased improvements bring about more technical roles that require specific knowledge on the latest trends and developments. When starting your career, you can ensure you are heading in the right direction by taking training courses or programs that arm you with these technical skills and qualify for jobs focused on this essential technology.

If you are already in this profession, you could consider part-time, short courses or flexible learning opportunities to get you up to speed with the industry’s technical demands and qualify you for the next phase in your career. Governments in many regions have developed subsidized courses to develop the local talent range to have ready and able experts for future projects.

Having proof of training and a suitable qualification could help distinguish you as a viable candidate for a higher position.

(2). Entry-Level Apprenticeship Opportunities

Internships are a training process that also arms you with work experience. They are entry-level opportunities that mold you for a future in your career. And though internships or apprenticeships might not be lucrative positions, the experiences gained through them are invaluable. Many companies in the renewable energy sector have positions that provide on-the-job training. For the interns, the knowledge gained is specific to the company’s needs and objectives. It thus avails a chance to be integrated into the company when they need recruits since you are conversant with its work ethics and culture.

Never downplay such opportunities when they present themselves. Go for them, prove yourself, and you will soon move up the ladder to take up more technical roles quicker than you think.

(3). Have A Targeted Resume

The renewable energy industry has plenty or roles that do not require specific qualifications. If you have suitable experiences in other industries, you stand a chance of working in this sector, since the knowledge and skills could be transferable. However, it would be best to express this in such a manner when selling yourself to prospective employers.

For instance, you may have previously worked in the oil & gas industry and are now thinking of moving to green energy. Your interests might be in offshore wind farms, and the knowledge and skills you acquired when working at an offshore oil platform could apply here since the two are interrelated industries with many crossovers.

But if your resume only addresses oil-specific results and the platforms you worked on, the information will have little relevance in your new career interests. Therefore, it would be best to rephrase those sections of your CV to talk about the skills and knowledge you gained and how they make you are a valuable addition to the company as a renewable energy expert. Avoid going too much into detail about the projects’ objectives, but focus more on your job roles, your approach to handling challenges, and your professional accomplishments.

Remember that skills like adaptability, leadership, problem-solving, self-motivation, and being organized are beneficial in any industry. Leverage them in your CV to show off your professional capacities in those areas.

(4). Network

As you strive to be part of the renewable energy sector or further your career, do all you can to connect with the industry’s leaders on LinkedIn and other social platforms. Also, stay abreast of the industry’s news, latest developments, and connect with those involved. If those in the industry know how you are, you will have a leg up on your competitors.

Interact with the industry’s shakers and movers, people that might one day be looking to hire. Show them you enthusiastic about the profession, you understand it, and you are an asset they cannot fail to hire.