Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Dynamics Analysis to Grow at Cagr with Major Companies and Forecast 2026

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF SE

DuPont

Koninklijke DSM

Clariant AG

Lanxess

Israel Chemicals

Italmatch Chemicals

Huber Engineered Materials

Nabaltec AG

Nippon Carbide Industries

Sumitomo Corporation

Thor

Tor Minerals

Daihachi Chemical

DIC Corporation

Shandong Brother Sci.&Tech

Jiangsu Yoke Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Aluminum Hydroxide

Magnesium Hydroxide

Boron Compounds

Phosphorus

Nitrogen

Other

Segment by Application

Electrical & Electronic

Buildings & Construction

Transportation

Textiles & Furniture

Other

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

