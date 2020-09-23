Preharvest Equipment Market 2019 Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Size, Share, Business Opportunities, Top Companies, Regional Outlook till 2025

The global Preharvest Equipment market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Preharvest Equipment market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Preharvest Equipment market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Preharvest Equipment market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Preharvest Equipment market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DEERE & Company

Bucher Industries Ag

Escorts Group

AGCO Corp.

Exel Industries

CNH Global

Alamo Group Incorporated

Horsch Maschinen Gmbh

Kubota Tractor Corporation

Foton Lovol International Heavy Industries Ltd

Iseki &Company Ltd

Daedong Industrial Co. Ltd

Rain Bird Corporation

Valmont Industries Inc.

Yanmar Company Ltd

Kukje Machinery Corporation Ltd

The Toro Company

Tractors &Farm Equipments Ltd (TAFE)

Netafim Ltd

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Primary Tillage Equipment

Plant Protection Equipment and Fertilizing Equipment

Planting Equipment

Irrigation Equipment

Segment by Application

Farm

Horticulture

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Preharvest Equipment market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Preharvest Equipment market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

