Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market 2020 Global Trends, Emerging Technologies And Growth Analysis By Forecast To 2026

Scope of Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market: Shortwave infrared (SWIR) light is typically defined as light in the 0.9 – 1.7μm wavelength range, but can also be classified from 0.7 – 2.5μm. Since silicon sensors have an upper limit of approximately 1.0μm, SWIR imaging requires unique optical and electronic components capable of performing in the specific SWIR range. Shortwave infrared (SWIR) defines a specific wavelength range over which optical and electronic components are designed and coated. SWIR imaging offers a number of advantages compared to visible when used for inspection, sorting, surveillance, quality control, and host of other applications.

North America held the largest size of the SWIR market in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Military and defense, industrial, and commercial are the major verticals that account for a significant share of the SWIR market in North America. Besides, this region is witnessing increasing demand for these cameras, especially cooled SWIR cameras, from the scientific research vertical.

The Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market was valued at 700 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1310 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Shortwave Infrared (SWIR).

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⟴ Scientific Research

⟴ Commercial

⟴ Industrial

⟴ Medical

⟴ Military & Defense

⟴ Others

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⟴ Area Scan

⟴ Line Scan

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Following Points Are Important In Performing A Competitive Assessment of Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market:

☯ What will make the customer buy from this operation instead of the competition?

☯ Comparison between the products/services to the competitors’ products/services of Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market (Features, Service, Quality, Price, Distribution, And Brand).

☯ List the companies involved in the production of these products/services.

☯ Describe the Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market concentration (Such As Large Number of Small Players or Small Number of Large Players).

☯ Detail the Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market prevailing competitive intensity (Fierce Competition or Live and Let-Live).

☯ Describe the competitors’ facile Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market entry (Can the Easy Entry of Competitors Drive down Prices in the Market?)

☯ Describe the clients’ competitive strategies against competitors and their products of Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market(Low Cost, Niche Market, Product Differentiation, Etc.).

